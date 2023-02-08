Football
Associated Press

Former EPL player Atsu rescued from rubble after Turkey quake

3:17pm
Chelsea's Pedro, left, and Newcastle United's Christian Atsu vie for the ball during the English Premier League match on, Jan. 12, 2019.

Chelsea's Pedro, left, and Newcastle United's Christian Atsu vie for the ball during the English Premier League match on, Jan. 12, 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post this afternoon.

The Ghana international plays for Turkish club Hatayspor. A club spokesman yesterday told Turkish media that Atsu was thought to be in a building that was brought down by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that struck southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The death toll climbed above 7,700 and was expected to rise further.

Atsu's whereabouts and condition were unconfirmed overnight until the Ghana FA posted an update on its official Twitter today saying: “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued.”

Atsu was receiving treatment but the GFA didn't give details of any injuries.

The 31-year-old Atsu joined Hatayspor, which is based in the southern city of Antakya, last year.

The quake hit yesterday and was centered in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras. It was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt. Multiple aftershocks caused more destruction.

Last night, second-division club Yeni Malatyaspor confirmed that 28-year-old goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan died following the earthquake.

More than 6,000 buildings collapsed in Turkey alone and rescuers are racing to find survivors in freezing temperatures. Officials say as many as 1,500 buildings were destroyed in the Hatay province, just southwest of the earthquake’s epicenter and where the Hatayspor club is based.

FootballWorldNatural DisastersUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

'Facing a crisis': Tourist town can’t wait three years for upgrade

2:50

'Facing a crisis': Tourist town can’t wait three years for upgrade

20 mins ago

Aucklanders warned of council impersonators trying to enter homes

Aucklanders warned of council impersonators trying to enter homes

28 mins ago

Biden in State of Union address promises to 'finish the job'

Biden in State of Union address promises to 'finish the job'

51 mins ago

Govt announces minimum wage to rise from April 1

1:07

Govt announces minimum wage to rise from April 1

51 mins ago

TVNZ-RNZ merger fully scrapped amid election year refocus

0:43

TVNZ-RNZ merger fully scrapped amid election year refocus

54 mins ago

Full video: Hipkins axes media merger, hikes minimum wage

Full video: Hipkins axes media merger, hikes minimum wage
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Race to find survivors in Turkey, Syria as death toll tops 7700

'Monstrous' ex-UK cop jailed for multiple rapes

Newborn with umbilical cord attached survives Syrian building collapse

Britcoin? UK gets closer to launching a digital currency