Armed police have put a currency exchange store in Wellington's CBD into lockdown this morning.

A cordon has been setup outside the No1 Currency Exchange store on Lambton Quay.

"A premises has been advised to lockdown and members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the incident is resolved," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police at the scene told 1News the incident began around 9:15am and the "situation is ongoing".

More to come