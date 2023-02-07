Warriors ready to go all the way with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

New Warriors recruit Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad says there's no reason for the club to doubt they can win a maiden NRL premiership in 2023.

Nicoll-Klokstad, who played in the 2019 grand final with Canberra, has returned to Auckland following a four-year spell with the Raiders.

He is one of many fresh faces assembled by new coach Andrew Webster as the club gets back to normal, following three seasons when they were forced on the road as a result of border closures.

Te Maire Martin, Marata Niukore and Dylan Walker join Nicoll-Klokstad in this revamped Warriors side, with the Kiwi international setting his sights high.

"There is a huge expectation of ourselves as players and individually (and) we're here to win the premiership and that's everyone's goal," Nicoll-Klokstad told AAP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It takes a lot of work to get there and a bit of luck too. Hopefully we have an injury-free season.

"That'll give us every opportunity to get towards the ultimate goal, which is being successful, and not a one-off like in 2018," he said, in reference to the Warriors' last finals appearance.

"It's sustained success, that is what we are all searching for and you can't look too far ahead but we are here to win a premiership.

"There's a great sense of pride when we start clicking as a team. The whole of New Zealand and New Zealanders overseas ride the wave with us."

A Warriors flag at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Nicoll-Klokstad said his return to his hometown club left him feeling like a rookie as he looked to take his "game to new levels", having finished last season in reserve grade.

Canberra opted to prioritise the development of Xavier Savage when Nicoll-Klokstad signalled his intent to go back to Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a tough end to a promising Raiders career, made harder by the fact Nicoll-Klosktad was separated from his two children after they returned to live in New Zealand.

He said he held no ill will towards his former club, but had made a mental note of their first meeting since his return to the Warriors.

"I definitely know when it is. It's round 15," Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"I wanted to finish my time in Canberra playing in the NRL, that's why I moved there.

"As disappointing as it was, it was never about myself, it was about making sure the Canberra Raiders were as ready as they could be, week in week out.

"I'm back in New Zealand now and looking forward to what we can do this year."