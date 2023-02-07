World
Associated Press

US woman found breathing hours after being declared dead

7:30am
Woman holding senior woman's hand on bed.

Woman holding senior woman's hand on bed. (Source: istock.com)

An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but was found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said.

The woman was pronounced dead at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11.15am on Saturday (local time), Suffolk County police said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Homes in Miller Place at 1.30pm, police said in a news release. She was discovered breathing at 2.09pm.

The woman was taken to a hospital. No update on her condition was available on Monday (local time).

The apparent premature declaration of death occurred days after a continuing care home in Iowa was fined US$10,000 (NZ$15,900) over a similar incident.

Authorities in Iowa said that a 66-year-old woman was declared dead on January 3 at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale, where she was receiving hospice care.

The woman was placed in a body bag and taken to the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory, where workers found that she was breathing and called 911, authorities said.

She was returned to hospice care, where she died on January 5, according to a report issued last week by the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals.

The New York case has been referred to the state attorney general's office for investigation, police said.

An email seeking comment was sent to the nursing home. A person who answered the phone there hung up.

Officials at the funeral home told Newsday on Sunday (local time): "Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families we are honoured to serve, we are not in a position to comment further on this matter."

WorldNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Utter devastation in Turkey’s Hatay following earthquake

0:42

Utter devastation in Turkey’s Hatay following earthquake

4 mins ago

Chris Hipkins touches down in Canberra to visit Australian PM

Chris Hipkins touches down in Canberra to visit Australian PM

8 mins ago

White Ferns survive early scare for warm-up win over Windies

White Ferns survive early scare for warm-up win over Windies

18 mins ago

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward missing after Turkey quake

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward missing after Turkey quake

36 mins ago

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake rises to more than 3400

1:35

Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake rises to more than 3400

36 mins ago

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Harry asked to give evidence in defamation trial against Meghan

China's balloon intended to 'test US response' - expert

Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund

China threatens retaliation after US shot down spy balloon