Investigation after 'beautiful' Aus teen killed by shark

West Australian authorities say they won't be rushed into new mitigation strategies after a "beautiful and loving" teenager was killed by a shark in the Swan River.

Stella Berry was swimming near the Fremantle traffic bridge when she was attacked on Saturday afternoon.

Police, paramedics and friends tried to revive the 16-year-old but her injuries were too severe and she died at the scene.

It is the first fatal shark attack in the Swan River in 100 years.

Officials believe a bull shark is likely to be responsible given they are known to populate the river.

Perth man Cameron Wrathall was seriously injured after being bitten on the leg by a bull shark in 2021 while swimming in the river at Blackwall Reach.

Premier Mark McGowan on Monday said shark attacks in the river were very rare but fisheries officials would investigate the incident.

"If there's anything that can be improved, we'll look at any such measures. But it's just a terrible tragedy," he told reporters.

The state government has ruled out reintroducing drum lines, having abandoned a trial aimed at catching white sharks off the southwest coast.

Fisheries Minister Don Punch said it was too early to say whether the state's tagging programme would be extended to include bull sharks.

"They may well be in the mix," he said.

"But we do need to do our research and make sure that what we do doesn't lead to that false sense of security."

Installing shark barriers in parts of the river could also be an option, he said.

Beaches along the river reopened on Monday afternoon as tributes continued to flow for Berry, whose school remembered her as a "very special individual" with a clear sense of what she wanted to achieve.

"In her short time here at Shenton College, Stella has given embodiment to her name — for Stella, like her name, was a star," principal Michael Morgan wrote.

"She radiated light into the lives of others and had a lasting positive impact on everyone she touched."

Her parents Matt and Sophie described their daughter as a vibrant and happy girl who loved creating art and planned to live in Europe after school.

"She was a caring person and was a dear friend to many, across a variety of schools in the area," they said.

"She had an infectious laugh which we couldn't help laughing at too when we heard it.

"She was a beautiful and loving big sister and the best daughter we could have hoped for."