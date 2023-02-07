Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake rises to more than 3400

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3400 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors.

Authorities feared the death toll would climb as rescuers searched through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors in a region beset by more than a decade of Syria's civil war and a refugee crisis.

Residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside in the rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those who were trapped cried for help. Major aftershocks, including one nearly as strong as the initial quake, continued to rattle the region.

"I don't have the strength anymore," one survivor could be heard calling out from beneath the rubble in the Turkish city of Adana, as rescue workers tried to reach him, said a resident, journalism student Muhammet Fatih Yavuz.

Tens of thousands who were left homeless faced a night in the cold.

The quake, which was centred on Turkey's south-eastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo and Beirut.

"Because the debris-removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

In Adana, 20 or so people used power saws atop a collapsed cement building to clear out space for any survivors to climb out or be rescued. The men picked up rubble and threw it elsewhere in a tedious process.

The quake piled more misery on a region that has seen tremendous suffering over the past decade.

A baby is rescued from a destroyed building in Malatya, Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

On the Syrian side, the area affected is divided between government-held territory and the country's last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces. Turkey, meanwhile, is home to millions of refugees from the civil war.

In the rebel-held enclave, hundreds of families remained trapped in rubble, the opposition emergency organisation called the White Helmets said in a statement. The area is packed with some 4 million people displaced from other parts of the country by the war.

Many of them live in buildings that are already wrecked from past bombardments.

Strained health facilities quickly filled with injured, rescue workers said.

Others had to be emptied, including a maternity hospital, according to the SAMS medical organisation.

More than 7800 people were rescued across 10 provinces, according to Orhan Tatar, an official with Turkey's disaster management authority.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

The US Geological Survey measured Monday's quake at 7.8, with a depth of 18km.

Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude quake struck more than 100km away.

More than 2300 people were killed in 10 Turkish provinces, with some 13,000 injured, according to Turkish authorities.

In Turkey alone, more than 5600 buildings were destroyed, authorities said. Hospitals were damaged, and one collapsed in the Turkish city of Iskenderun.

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to over 650 people, with some 1400 injured, according to the Health Ministry. In the country's rebel-held northwest, groups that operate there said the death toll was at least 450, with many hundreds injured.

Offers of help — from search-and-rescue teams to medical supplies and money — poured in from dozens of countries, as well as the European Union and NATO. The vast majority were for Turkey, with Russian and even an Israeli promise of help to the Syrian government, but it was not clear if any would go to the devastated rebel-held pocket in the northwest.