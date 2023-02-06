New Zealand
Windows blown out, roofs lifted after tornado hits Greymouth

47 mins ago
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Windows were blown out and roofs were lifted after a tornado in Greymouth overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to Fox St, Cobden, about 12.50am.

Firefighters went to two houses. Crews are returning this morning to assess and help with the damage.

A police spokesperson said a resident in the street had called to say windows had been blown in by what appeared to be a tornado.

"While they were on the phone with police, the person reported their neighbour's roof had come off."

Police said a patrol also found a roof at the school had been partially lifted.

No injuries have been reported.

New ZealandWest Coast

