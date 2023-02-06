Ukraine defence minister expects help from Western warplanes

Ukraine's defence minister expressed confidence on Sunday (local time) that Western allies would agree to the country's latest weapons request — warplanes to fight off Russian forces that invaded nearly a year ago.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference in Kyiv that Ukraine has already received everything from its "wish list to Santa", except planes.

"There will be planes, too," Reznikov predicted. "The question is just what kind exactly...Consider that this mission is already completed."

So far, Ukraine has won support from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets.

But several Western leaders have expressed concern that providing warplanes could provoke the Kremlin and draw their countries deeper into the conflict, which has cost tens of thousands of lives and wreaked massive destruction.

Kyiv says such jets are essential to challenging Russia's air superiority and ensuring success in a Russian offensive that Reznikov predicted could begin around the war's one-year anniversary, February 24.

"Not all Western weapons will arrive by then, but we have the resources and reserves to help stabilise and sustain the offensive," Reznikov told reporters.

Since the war began, Western leaders have balked at some of Ukraine's requests, such as for longer-range missiles and tanks, only to agree later. The warplanes are the latest example.

Emergency workers stand in front of Kharkiv National Academy of Urban Economy which was hit by a Russian rocket. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine has relocated its warplanes and concealed air defence assets, hampering Moscow's efforts to gain full control of the skies.

After suffering early losses, the Russian air force has avoided venturing deep into Ukraine's airspace and mostly focused on close front line support.

German-made tanks are on the way to Ukraine. Reznikov said his forces would begin training on Leopard tanks in Europe on Monday (local time), before their delivery to Ukraine. So far, Canada, Poland, Germany, Great Britain and the United States have announced they will supply tanks to Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said Western countries' supply of increasingly sophisticated and more weapons will only prolong the conflict, and it has characterised NATO as a direct participant.

Reznikov, commenting on the supply of Western weapons and the state of the Ukrainian army, took the rhetoric further on Sunday (local time), telling reporters: "I absolutely boldly claim that we have become a de facto NATO country. We only have a de jure part left."

Ukraine has applied to join NATO, as have two of Russia's other neighbours, Finland and Sweden.