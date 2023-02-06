World
Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund

6:15am
Tony Hawk.

Tony Hawk. (Source: Getty)

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.

"My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honour; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss," Hawk tweeted. "He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let's keep his legacy alive."

The photos can be purchased on Thorne's website for $30. Only 1000 copies will be available for sale.

Half of the proceeds from the autographed photos will go to Nichols' memorial fund "to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honouring his love for skateboarding", according to Thorne's website.

Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy.

Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable.

Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. (Source: Associated Press)

He died January 10 after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation and beat him. Video released after pressure from Nichols' family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.

Six officers have since been fired and five of them have been charged. One other officer has been suspended, but has not been identified.

