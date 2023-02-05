Waitangi 2023: Politicians set to be welcomed onto Treaty grounds

Politicians are set to be welcomed onto the Waitangi Treaty grounds this morning.

It follows yesterday's revelation Prime Minister Chris Hipkins won't be given special speaking rights at the event, as the National Waitangi Trust, endorsed by local hapū, seek to reclaim the protocol from politics.

Pōwhiri are traditional welcome ceremonies, steeped in tikanga, where speaking rights are usually only reserved for Māori orators.

While exceptions have been made for prime ministers in the past, the Trust, endorsed by local hapū, have sought to refocus the event.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Hine chairperson Pita Tipene told 1News yesterday the board felt it was "really important to focus on the promise of Waitangi because it's been somewhat neglected over previous years for the want of political viewpoints".

This year, one member from each party can now join a panel — alongside five Māori leaders.

They'll have six minutes speaking time each to talk on the theme 'he iwi tahi tātou', meaning 'we are one people'.

The event is due to start around 11.30am.