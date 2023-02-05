World
Associated Press

US man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

47 mins ago
A child holding a snowball (file image).

A child holding a snowball (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A Wisconsin man convicted of shooting at a group of children who threw snowballs at his car in 2020 received a 16-year prison sentence on Friday (local time).

WITI-TV reports that prosecutors had asked for a 25-year prison sentence after jurors found William Carson guilty of two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in November.

According to court records, seven children were throwing snowballs at passing cars on Milwaukee's north side in January 2020. A driver later identified as Carson turned his car around, got out and fired a gun at the group.

Prosecutors have said two of the children were hurt after being shot in the thigh and arm. A third child's jacket was grazed by a bullet.

Judge Michael Hanrahan also included 10 years of extended supervision in Carson’s sentence.

"There is this other side of you that is impulsive, reckless, violent – I think self-centred," Hanrahan said during a sentencing hearing on Friday in Milwaukee.

