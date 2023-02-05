World
Associated Press

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

8:04am
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after the Russian shelling hit an industrial area in Kherson, Ukraine.

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after the Russian shelling hit an industrial area in Kherson, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said today.

Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed.

He said the released POWs include troops who held out in Mariupol during Moscow’s monthslong siege that reduced the southern port city to ruins, as well as guerrilla fighters from the Kherson region and snipers captured during the ongoing fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian defence officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap, including some “special category” prisoners whose release was secured following mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

A statement issued today by the Russian Defence Ministry did not provide details about these “special category” captives.

At least three civilians have been killed in Ukraine over the past 24 hours as Russian forces struck nine regions in the country’s south, north and east, according to reports on Ukrainian TV by regional governors today.

Two people were killed and 14 others wounded in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region by Russian shelling and missile strikes, local Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram update.

The casualty toll included a man who was killed and seven others who were wounded yesterday after Russian missiles slammed into Toretsk, a town in the Donetsk region. Kyrylenko said that 34 houses, two kindergartens, an outpatient clinic, a library, a cultural centre and other buildings were damaged in the strike.

Seven teenagers received shrapnel wounds after an anti-personnel mine exploded late yesterday in the northeastern city of Izium, local Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. He said they were all hospitalised but their lives were not in danger.

Elsewhere, regional Ukrainian officials reported overnight shelling by Russia of border settlements in the northern Sumy region, as well as the town of Marhanets, which neighbours the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Kyiv has long accused Moscow of using the plant, which Russian forces seized early in the war, as a base for launching attacks on Ukrainian-held territory across the Dnieper river.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa and surrounding areas were plunged into the dark following a large-scale network failure, the country’s grid operator reported.

Ukrenergo said in a Telegram update that the failure involved equipment “repeatedly repaired” after Russia’s savage strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid, and that residents should brace themselves for lengthy blackouts.

“Unfortunately, the scale of the accident is quite significant, and this time, the power supply restrictions will be longer. It is not yet possible to determine a specific time when (power) will be fully restored,” the company said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the energy ministry was sending “all the powerful generators it has in stock” to Odesa “within 24 hours" and that both the Ukrainian energy minister and the head of Ukrenergo were on their way to Odesa to oversee repair works.

WorldUK and EuropeRussia invades Ukraine

SHARE

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Sacha Bond smashes shearing world record by almost 100 lambs

Sacha Bond smashes shearing world record by almost 100 lambs

48 mins ago

US man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

US man given 16 years for shooting at kids throwing snowballs

52 mins ago

US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions

2:21

US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions

10:10am

Gatland's return to Wales overshadowed by big Ireland win

Gatland's return to Wales overshadowed by big Ireland win

9:53am

Fire at Te Awamutu school being treated as 'suspicious'

Fire at Te Awamutu school being treated as 'suspicious'

9:44am

Scotland dazzle on way to ruining Borthwick's debut as England coach

Scotland dazzle on way to ruining Borthwick's debut as England coach
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

EU prepares more Russia sanctions; Kremlin readies offensive

Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal against detention in Romania