Sacha Bond off to a cracking start for world record attempt

Kiwi shearer Sacha Bond has gotten off to a flying start in her bid for a new world record in a big day for shearing around New Zealand.

29-year-old Bond, originally from Woodville, got underway at 7am on Saturday morning at Southland's Fairlight Station located at the Southern end of Lake Wakatipu.

The women's solo eight-hour strong wool lamb record is currently held by Canadian shearer, Pauline Bolay, who shore 510 lambs in 2019.

In Bond's first two-hour run she shore a total of 150 lambs, compared to Bolay's 127 tally. In her second run, she shore 150 again, 25 more than the Canadian.

Bond will shear in four two-hour runs; with her 7am-9am and 9,30am-11.30am blocks completed, she still has two to go at 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5pm which is the same as a standard eight-hour working day in New Zealand woolsheds, with breaks for morning, afternoon tea and lunch.

To break the record, which is being livestreamed for Kiwis to watch and support her, Bond will need to shear at least 64 lambs per hour, or one every 56 seconds.

Bond, who's worked all over Australia and New Zealand as a wool-handler then shearer, is also a mother and currently works for a shearing contractor in Te Anau, Southland.

It's Bond's first attempt at a world shearing record.

Meanwhile at Wohelo Station, Moa Flat in West Otago, five shearers are underway in a 24 hour shearing attempt.

The "Shear 4 A Cause" event will see Alex Clapham (England), Brodie Horrell (Gore), Paul Hodges (Geraldine), Kalin Chrystal (Napier) and Matt Hunt (Invercargill) shear lambs from 6am on Saturday to 2pm on Sunday, to raise money for various charities.

In preparation for the multi-charity fundraiser, also being livestreamed, more than 80 volunteers helped crutch more than 10,000 lambs needed for the shearing event.

More to come.