Sacha Bond smashes shearing world record - and she's still going

Kiwi shearer Sacha Bond will write her name into the world record books, in a big day for shearing around New Zealand.

Bond broke the women's solo eight-hour strong wool lamb record this afternoon, surpassing the previous mark of 510 by Canada's Pauline Bolay with more than an hour remaining.

Despite beating Bolay's mark, Bond is still going and is projected to reach over 600 lambs for the eight hours with her bid not finishing until 5pm.

29-year-old Bond, originally from Woodville, got underway at 7am this morning at Southland's Fairlight Station located at the Southern end of Lake Wakatipu.

In Bond's first two-hour run she shore a total of 150 lambs, compared to Bolay's 127 tally. She then followed it up with 150 in the second and third.

Bond will shear in four two-hour runs; with her 7am-9am, 9,30am-11.30am and 12.30pm to 2.30pm blocks completed, she returned for her final 3pm to 5pm stint, representing a standard eight-hour working day in New Zealand woolsheds with breaks for morning, afternoon tea and lunch.

To break the record, which is being livestreamed for Kiwis to watch and support her, Bond needed at least 61 lambs in her final two hours.

Bond, who's worked all over Australia and New Zealand as a wool-handler then shearer, is also a mother and currently works for a shearing contractor in Te Anau, Southland.

It's Bond's first attempt at a world shearing record.

Meanwhile at Wohelo Station, Moa Flat in West Otago, five shearers are underway in a 24 hour shearing attempt.

The "Shear 4 A Cause" event will see Alex Clapham (England), Brodie Horrell (Gore), Paul Hodges (Geraldine), Kalin Chrystal (Napier) and Matt Hunt (Invercargill) shear lambs from 6am on Saturday to 2pm on Sunday, to raise money for various charities.

In preparation for the multi-charity fundraiser, also being livestreamed, more than 80 volunteers helped crutch more than 10,000 lambs needed for the shearing event.

More to come.