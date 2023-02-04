Phoenix suffer shock loss to last-place Victory

Jake Brimmer has pulled a magical free kick out of his locker to help Melbourne Victory snare a 3-1 win over Wellington Phoenix, snapping their six-game A-League Men winless run.

Victory had to come from behind after Oskar Zawada's magnificent header put Wellington in front in the 13th minute but they responded via Bruno Fornaroli in the 32nd before Brimmer's wonderful set piece put them ahead in the 54th.

Tomi Juric capitalised on a horror mix-up between Oli Sail and Finn Surman to add a third in the 90th minute at AAMI Park.

Friday night's win relieves some pressure on Victory, who are two points adrift at the bottom of the table but remarkably just four points and goal difference outside the top six.

Meanwhile Wellington, who were unbeaten in four, sit fourth after spurning a chance to leap into the top two.

Wellington drew first blood when Joshua Laws floated in a lovely ball and Zawada rose highest to loop home a header - his fifth goal in as many games.

But from there, Victory upped the ante and earned a deserved equaliser after Brimmer's ball into the area eluded Fornaroli but skidded on to Nishan Velupillay.

The winger dinked a ball over the top to Josh Brillante, whose shot was well saved by Sail before Fornaroli pounced to bury the rebound.

It was his first goal from open play for Victory.

Nine minutes after half-time, Brimmer earned a free kick when he charged forward and was brought down by Surman.

From a central position outside the 18-yard box, the Victory playmaker stepped up and curled the ball into the top corner.

It is just the third time this season Victory have scored two or more goals in a game.

Victory spurned multiple chances to make it 3-1 but wrapped up three points nonetheless late when Sail and Surman got in each other's way when attempting to defend a high ball.

Juric pounced on the loose ball and gleefully sidefooted home his first club goal.