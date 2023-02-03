Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji coach eight months out from RWC

Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France.

Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted.

A new coach will be appointed “in due course.” He hoped this month.

Cotter was assisted by fellow New Zealanders Daryl Gibson and Glen Jackson in Fiji. In a statement, Cotter expressed regret for his sudden departure.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players and coaches I have worked with during my time with the team,” he said. “I feel the team has made some significant improvements over the last few years both on and off the field.

“I believe we built a great culture which was testament to some good people working hard and enjoying each other’s company and I’m disappointed to be leaving at this time.”

Cotter coached Fiji for three years and oversaw 10 Tests with wins against Georgia, Tonga and Spain.

He was the coach of Scotland, which he led to the 2015 World Cup quarterfinals.

Cotter also previously led New Zealand's Bay of Plenty and French clubs Clermont and Montpellier.

Cotter is the latest head coach to leave his role close to the World Cup. England's Eddie Jones and Wales' Wayne Pivac were dismissed in December. Jones then took over as Australia coach from Dave Rennie.