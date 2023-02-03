US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs after hesitation

After months of agonising, the US has agreed to send longer-range bombs to Ukraine as it prepares to launch a spring offensive to retake territory Russia captured last year, US officials said today.

They confirmed the new weapons will have roughly double the range of any other offensive weapon provided by America.

The US will provide ground-launched small diameter bombs as part of a US$2.17 billion (NZ$3.35 billion) aid package it is expected to announce tomorrow, several US officials said.

The package also for the first time includes equipment to connect all the different air defence systems Western allies have rushed to the battlefield and integrate them into Kyiv's own air defences, to help them better defend against Russia's continued missile attacks.

For months, US officials have hesitated to send longer-range systems to Ukraine out of concern that they would be used to target inside Russia, escalating the conflict and drawing the US deeper in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The longer-range bombs are the latest advanced system, such as Abrams tanks and the Patriot missile defence system, that the US has eventually agreed to provide Ukraine after initially saying no. However, US officials have continued to reject Ukraine's requests for fighter jets.

Ukrainian leaders have urgently pressed for longer-range munitions and today, officials said the US will send an undisclosed number of the ground-launched, small diametre bombs, which have a range of about 150 kilometres. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the aid package not yet made public.

To date, the longest-range missile provided by the US is about 80 kilometres. The funding in the aid package is for longer-term purchases, so it wasn't clear today how long it will take to get the bomb to the battlefield in Ukraine.

Ukrainian leaders have urgently pressed for longer-range munitions to enable further offensives against Russian-occupied territory. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine's defence minister Oleskii Reznikov said the country is prepared to offer guarantees to its Western partners that their weapons won’t be used to strike inside Russian territory, adding that Kyiv needs weapons with the range of up to 300 kilometres to expel the Russian forces.

"If we could strike at a distance of up to 300 kilometres, the Russian army wouldn't be able to mount a defence and will have to withdraw," Reznikov said at a meeting with EU officials.

"Ukraine is ready to provide any guarantees that your weapons will not be involved in attacks on the Russian territory. We have enough targets in the occupied areas of Ukraine, and we're prepared to coordinate on (these) targets with our partners," the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US aid package includes US$425 million (NZ$656 million) in ammunition and support equipment that will be pulled from existing Pentagon stockpiles and US$1.75 billion (NZ$2.7 billion) in new funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which is used to purchase new weapons from industry.

The USAI, which will pay for the longer-range bombs and the air defence system integration, also funds two HAWK air defence systems, anti-aircraft guns and ammunition, and counter-drone systems.

Since Russia's invasion last February, Western allies have pledged a myriad of air defence systems to Ukraine to bolster Kyiv's own Soviet-made S-300 surface-to-air missile defence systems, and the latest aid package aims to provide the capability to integrate them all, which could improve Ukraine's ability to protect itself against incoming Russian attacks.