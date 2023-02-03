Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore police uniform

A suicide bomber who killed 101 people this week at a mosque in north-western Pakistan had disguised himself in police uniform and did not raise suspicion among the guards, the provincial police chief said Thursday (local time).

The bomber arrived pushing a motorcycle at the mosque, located inside a high-security police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, said the police chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari.

The bomber wore a police uniform and the guards at the site assumed he was a police officer — their colleague — and did not search him, Ansari added.

Police have identified the bomber, the police chief also said, and are close to arresting suspects who helped him carry out the bombing, one of the deadliest ever in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"We will avenge the martyrdom of each and every policeman," Ansari told a news conference without providing more details. He pledged that all those responsible for the attack, including the mastermind and facilitators, will be arrested and punished under the law.

Pakistan's defence and interior ministers in speeches to Parliament this week blamed the Pakistani Taliban, who maintain sanctuaries in neighbouring Afghanistan, for orchestrating the bombing. The Pakistani Taliban, known by their acronym TTP, are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban.

Ansari said that most of the casualties — the explosion also left 225 wounded — were not caused by the detonation of the bomber's explosives but by the collapse of the roof of the 50-year-old Peshawar mosque.

The force of the blast caused the roof, which was supported by outside walls but no pillars, to cave in.

Police also released footage from police CCTV cameras showing the suspected bomber, in police uniform, approaching the police compound pushing a motorcycle, giving the impression it had broken down.

"I admit that it was a security lapse and I take responsibility for it," Ansari said. He did not offer to resign his post.

On Wednesday (local time), dozens of police officers in a rare move joined a peace march organised by the members of civil society groups in Peshawar, demanding better protection for police.

Pakistan has demanded the Afghan Taliban to take action against the TTP.

Initially a TTP commander claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing but hours later the group's chief spokesman distanced the TTP from the carnage, saying attacking mosques was not its policy.