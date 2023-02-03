New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Charity working hard to support families impacted by Auckland floods

8:12am

There's no denying many Aucklanders are in need of support after being impacted last week's floods, and now one charity's stepped up to provide a helping hand.

With the overwhelming support of volunteers, Nurturing Families, formerly known as Mummys In Need, have been working around the clock to help those who have been impacted by the record-breaking weather event.

"Our first response was on Friday night from quite early on and I spent the remainder of that night emailing people, making sure people were OK and just really preparing for what's been a massive few days," its founder, Tayla Nasmith, told Seven Sharp.

She was just 12 when she started her west Auckland charity.

"I just want to be able to help those people who are sitting there not knowing where to go," she explained.

Now, 10 years later, they're helping families in need right across our largest city.

Watch the video above to see how they're helping out.

New ZealandWeather NewsAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Auckland 'nearly' out of the woods after floods - MetService

Auckland 'nearly' out of the woods after floods - MetService

25 mins ago

Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji coach eight months out from RWC

Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji coach eight months out from RWC

29 mins ago

UK pop star Maisie Peters to perform in NZ for first time

2:26

UK pop star Maisie Peters to perform in NZ for first time

38 mins ago

Breakers one step closer to top-two finish with comeback win

Breakers one step closer to top-two finish with comeback win

8:45am

What makes DOC's most popular campsite so special?

4:00

What makes DOC's most popular campsite so special?

8:12am

Charity working hard to support families impacted by Auckland floods

3:26

Charity working hard to support families impacted by Auckland floods
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Auckland 'nearly' out of the woods after floods - MetService

Police investigating after shots fired at South Auckland home

Auckland floods: Authorities uncertain how many made homeless

Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes upper North Island