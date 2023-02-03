Charity working hard to support families impacted by Auckland floods

There's no denying many Aucklanders are in need of support after being impacted last week's floods, and now one charity's stepped up to provide a helping hand.

With the overwhelming support of volunteers, Nurturing Families, formerly known as Mummys In Need, have been working around the clock to help those who have been impacted by the record-breaking weather event.

"Our first response was on Friday night from quite early on and I spent the remainder of that night emailing people, making sure people were OK and just really preparing for what's been a massive few days," its founder, Tayla Nasmith, told Seven Sharp.

She was just 12 when she started her west Auckland charity.

"I just want to be able to help those people who are sitting there not knowing where to go," she explained.

Now, 10 years later, they're helping families in need right across our largest city.

