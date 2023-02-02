TVNZ brings Te Matatini Festival to the screen

The Te Matatini Festival will hold its largest ever audience this year as TVNZ brings the event to homes across the country.

Aotearoa's top kapa haka talent will compete as part of the bi-annual event, with TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ screening all of the action.

It marks 50 years of Aotearoa's largest kapa haka and cultural festival, set to take place at the end of February.

After being cancelled multiple times over the past few years due to Covid-19, there will be 45 teams competing, including one from Australia.

Te Matatini day one schedule. (Source: 1News)

TVNZ is only one of the event partners, with Aotearoa Kapa Haka Limited, Pango Productions and funding from Te Māngai Pāho also part of bringing the event to life.

Te Reo Tātaki TVNZ’s Deputy Content Director Nevak Rogers said they're proud to be the exclusive broadcast partner for Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tangata.

“We know Te Matatini will capture the hearts and minds of not just Te Ao Māori but all of Aotearoa.”

Not only will television viewers be able to watch the performances live, but they'll be able to tune in to Te Matatini’s Haka Translate service to hear translations and the meaning of compositions of all the waiata in English.

On the last day, Haka Translate will be available in five additional languages: Mandarin, Tongan, Samoan, Fijian and Cook Island Māori, via the Matatini Festival app.

Te Matatini day two schedule. (Source: 1News)

However, this isn't the first time the country's largest cultural festival was aired on television.

Te Matatini last screened exclusively on TVNZ 20 years ago, where it had aired since its inception in 1972.

The festival brings together the traditions and stories of hapū, iwi and waka, while placing great emphasis on originality and diverse expressions of Māori artistry within the kapa haka disciplines.

Te Reo Tātaki TVNZ’s Manukura Māori, Scotty Morrison, and Mātai Smith will lead the presenting line-up, alongside Seven Sharp's Te Rauhiringa Brown, Sunday’s Tāmati Rimene-Sproat, and Stephanie Fong from Te Karere.

Te Matatini day three schedule. (Source: 1News)

Chairperson of Te Matatini Selwyn Parata said they're excited to partner with TVNZ to bring kapa haka to new audiences who have never been exposed to the artform.

“It’s vital we platform Te Matatini so there can be a better collective knowledge of the power and purpose of kapa haka amongst our general population and society.”

It's set to be held at Auckland's Ngā Ana Wai Eden Park, with anticipation for this year’s festival to be the largest crowd the event has seen.

Te Matatini day four schedule. (Source: 1News)

The festival will take place from February 22nd until February 25th.