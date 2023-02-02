Russia said to be eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, officials have said, in what Kyiv suspects is preparation for an offensive as the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion approaches.

Also, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's government continued its crackdown on alleged corruption with the dismissal of several high-ranking officials, prominent lawmaker David Arakhamia said.

Zelensky was elected in 2019 on an anti-establishment and anti-corruption platform in a country long gripped by graft.

The latest allegations come as Western allies are channelling billions of dollars to help Kyiv fight Moscow and as the Ukrainian government is introducing reforms so it can potentially join the European Union one day.

Ukraine's Security Service said on the Telegram messaging app that an operation on Wednesday (local time) targeted "corrupt officials who undermine the country's economy and the stable functioning of the defence-industrial complex".

It identified one as a former Defence Ministry official accused of embezzling state funds through the purchase of nearly 3000 bulletproof vests that would inadequately protect Ukrainian soldiers.

Summing up the day's focus on fighting corruption, Zelensky declared in his nightly video address Wednesday (local time): "We will not allow anyone to weaken our state."

On the battlefront, a Russian missile destroyed an apartment building in the eastern Donetsk provincial city of Kramatorsk, killing at least two people and wounding at least seven, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Rescuers were searching the building's rubble for other victims. Russia has frequently attacked apartment buildings during the war, causing civilian casualties, although the Kremlin often denies such reports.

Elsewhere, the Kremlin's forces were expelling residents near the Russian-held parts of the front line so they can't tell Ukrainian artillery forces about Russian troop deployments, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said.

"There is an active transfer of (Russian troops) to the region and they are definitely preparing for something on the eastern front in February," Haidai said.

The Institute for the Study of War predicted "an imminent Russian offensive in the coming months".

Some predict it will coincide with the invasion anniversary on February 24.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia was also concentrating in neighbouring Donetsk province, especially in its bid to capture the key city of Bakhmut.

A woman stands on top of a crater next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Donetsk and Luhansk provinces make up the Donbas, an industrial region bordering Russia that President Vladimir Putin identified as a goal for takeover from the war's outset and where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Russian shelling of Bakhmut, from which most residents have fled while others shelter in cellars, killed at least five civilians and wounded 10 on Tuesday (local time), Ukraine's presidential office said.

Kyrylenko posted images of the shelling aftermath, showing huge black holes in residential buildings in the embattled city, reporting that Russia is deploying more troops.

Ukraine is keen to secure more Western military aid to fend off much larger Russian forces.

It has already won pledges of tanks and now wants more.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described media reports about planned new US military assistance to Ukraine as "a direct path to inciting tensions and taking the escalation to a new level".

"It will require additional efforts on our part, but it won't change the course of events," he told reporters.