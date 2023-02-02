Live updates: New orange heavy rain warning issued

Join 1News for live updates as the upper North Island cleans up from unprecedented heavy rain and flooding.

What you need to know

The "unprecedented" flooding in the past five days is New Zealand's "biggest non-earthquake" insurance event, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said yesterday.

Auckland schools can re-open today after officials lifted orders to shut.

Cross-region travel on State Highway 1 remains disrupted with landslips and diversions in several locations.

New weather warnings and watches continue to be issued for the upper North Island.

Live updates

11.18am - Insurers are bringing in extra staff from overseas and warning it will be years before all claims are settled for flood damaged homes, cars and contents in Auckland.

10.59am - PM Chris Hipkins is in Auckland today and will be meeting with business leaders amid the ongoing flood recovery.

Chris Hipkins is making another visit to Auckland in the wake of its weather woes. (Source: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone)

10.30am - MetService has issued new weather watches across the upper North Island.

MetService warnings in the upper North Island at 10am on February 2nd. (Source: Supplied)

A 21-hour orange heavy rain warning is in place for Tauranga, Rotorua Lakes District, and Bay of Plenty west of about Kawerau. It applies from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.

"Rain with heavy falls are expected. 70 to 90mm could accumulate. Peak intensities of 10 to 20 mm per hour," MetService says.

A new heavy rain watch has just been issued for Auckland between 11pm tonight and 11am tomorrow morning. Another heavy rain watch also applies to Northland between 10pm tonight and 10am Friday morning.

A heavy rain watch is also in force for Bay of Plenty about and east of Kawerau - from about 11am today to 8am Friday.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Coromandel Penninsula and Hunua Ranges from 12pm today to 6am Friday.

9.38am - Workers are out trying to clear slips and other weather-related damage on Auckland's Tāmaki Drive.

A slip on Auckland's Tāmaki Drive. (Source: 1News)

The scenic waterfront road has been blocked in multiple places for access to cars and public transport.

Tāmaki Drive slip. (Source: 1News)

However, the road remains passable in sections for people walking or cycling.

Auckland’s waterfront road will be out for a bit, but for cyclists and walkers. Another pohutukawa sits precariously up near where these fell from.

- Tamaki Drive at Orakei pic.twitter.com/W8YmcWX0e6 — Tim Murphy (@tmurphyNZ) February 1, 2023

Diversion information for drivers and bus users can be found on the AT website.

If you have a chance I highly recommend a walk or cycle along Tamaki Drive between Mission Bay and Kelly Tarlton's. It's so nice and peaceful without any cars pic.twitter.com/fiSnzyzzlv — Andy Baird (@andy_engineer) February 1, 2023

9.01am - 'Do not swim' warnings for all urban beaches in Akl

Do not swim warnings across Auckland beaches on Thursday, February 2nd. (Source: Auckland Council's Safeswim)

Authorities are pleading with Aucklanders to avoid floodwaters and to also avoid swimming at the city's over 80 beaches.

"It's a really good idea to be wearing protective clothing, " Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher said.

Meanwhile, the risk of landslips remains high due to sodden ground.

"There still remains a high risk of more landslips," she said, "that ground still remains incredibly sodden, and there are still some showers predicted."

Beaches across Auckland have been designated as unsafe to swim in. Stormwater pipes in the city often discharge directly into the harbour when overwhelmed.

"We are seeing more sun and we're heading into a long weekend... so people will be very keen to get out and about [if the forecast improves]," she said.

"At the moment, all of the urban beaches in Auckland have black 'Do Not Swim' advice on them... It's likely that some of that advice will remain in place for some time just because we have had such a significant flooding event.

"Just because it stopped raining, doesn't mean those beaches are good to go. Make sure to check before you go off for a swim at the beach."

8.50am - Wayne Brown regrets "drongos" text, says comms needs to improve. Read here.

8.45am - Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the damage to New Zealand's largest city is "dramatic" and "more extensive than people might see from the ground,"

The PM was given a tour of the city from the air when he visited Auckland earlier.

Chris Hipkins onboard a Defence Force plane. (Source: 1News)

"[The helicopter] provided quite a vantage point for looking at what exactly has happened across Auckland," he told NZME Radio.

"The damage is more extensive than people might see if they are just looking from the ground. From up high, particularly, some of those slips are quite dramatic."

He said Kiwis had just gotten on with the job of helping each other during the crisis.

"I reckon disasters like this bring out the best in Kiwis. You see Kiwis supporting each other and looking out for each other, and doing what needs to be done,” he said.

"We've got volunteer armies out there just helping people clean out their houses. It's just really fantastic to see.

“We saw it after Christchurch, we saw it after March 15th, we've seen it through all of these things we've been through, we definitely saw it through Covid.”

8.30am - Emergency management officials say the situation in Auckland has been stable through the night. Meanwhile, NEMA's director Roger Ball said there were no major issues reported nationwide resulting from the weather overnight.

NEMA's Roger Ball told Breakfast that there's the potential for more flooding. (Source: Breakfast)

Fire and Emergency region manager Ron Devlin said the number of 111 calls in the Auckland area has reduced "considerably".

"Today's a very different day," Devlin said, "and we come to obviously the weather conditions by comparison to previous days... We're responding as planned now to all activities as per usual, so it's just business as usual for us."

"We are obviously still very aware of the potential risk given how sodden the ground is."

8.01am - We're awaiting an update from Auckland Emergency Management officials at the top of the hour. That media conference will be live-streamed on 1news.co.nz.

7.20am - Student Volunteer Army Auckland club president Jake Parsons told Breakfast that his team were door-knocking and looking to help those who had been affected.

7.06am - There are fewer weather warnings and watches from MetService today as the weather is expected to ease.

6.55am - Police have told 1News that they are not aware of any major weather-related incidents in Auckland, Coromandel, and Bay of Plenty overnight.

6.25am - Good morning and welcome to 1News' live updates. Here's a catch-up on what's happened in the past 24 hours.

Some families in the worst-hit Auckland suburbs have been flooded twice in a week now.

Insurance claims have reached 20,000 and counting in Auckland since Friday.

Meanwhile, many of Northland's fragile roads have been damaged by the weather.

Concerns remain in Coromandel over the roads there as well - with State Highway 25 impassable earlier in the week.