Live updates: Akl recovers from NZ's 'biggest non-earthquake event'

The "unprecedented" flooding in the past five days is New Zealand's "biggest non-earthquake" insurance event, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said yesterday.

Auckland schools can re-open today after officials lifted prohibition orders.

Cross-region travel on State Highway 1 remains disrupted with landslips and diversions in place in several locations.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for eastern Bay of Plenty between 8pm-10am later today and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches have been issued for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty on Thursday.

8.30am - Emergency management officials say the situation in Auckland has been stable through the night. Meanwhile, NEMA's director Roger Ball said there were no major issues reported nationwide resulting from the weather overnight.

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher speaks at a briefing. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency region manager Ron Devlin said the number of 111 calls in the Auckland area has reduced "considerably".

"Today's a very different day," he said, "and we come to obviously the weather conditions by comparison to previous days... We're responding as planned now to all activities as per usual, so it's just business as usual for us."

"We are obviously still very aware of the potential risk given how sodden the ground is."

7.20am - Student Volunteer Army Auckland club president Jake Parsons told Breakfast that his team were door-knocking and looking to help those who had been affected.

7.06am - There are fewer weather warnings and watches from MetService today as the weather is expected to ease.

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Bay of Plenty about and east of Kawerau, also Gisborne north of Ruatoria - from about 8pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for Coromandel Penninsula and Hunua Ranges from 12pm today to 6am Friday.

A 24-hour heavy rain watch is in place for Tauranga, Rotorua Lakes District, and Bay of Plenty west of about Kawerau. It applies from 8am Thursday to 8am Friday.

6.55am - Police have told 1News that they are not aware of any major weather-related incidents in Auckland, Coromandel, and Bay of Plenty overnight.

6.25am - Good morning and welcome to 1News' live updates. Here's a catch-up on what's happened in the past 24 hours.

Some families in the worst-hit Auckland suburbs have been flooded twice in a week now.

Insurance claims have reached 20,000 and counting in Auckland since Friday.

Meanwhile, many of Northland's fragile roads have been damaged by the weather.

Concerns remain in Coromandel over the roads there as well - with State Highway 25 impassable earlier in the week.