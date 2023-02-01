LIVE: State of emergency declared for Northland now lifted

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather continues to lash regions across the upper North Island.

What you need to know

MetService has warned more heavy rain is on the way for a "vulnerable" Auckland.

All schools, universities, polytechnics, and other educational facilities in Auckland have been ordered to close until February 7. The Secretary of Education now says early learning centres may open if it's safe to do so.

A state of emergency was declared for Northland yesterday, and will remain in force for seven days.

11.15am: MetService says rain has been hitting already-saturated regions.

More rain on already saturated regions 🌧



Overnight rain fell onto regions which had already had between 2-6 times their average January rainfall.



Downpours of 40mm/hr were recorded across Auckland early this morning, bringing about further flooding.

11am: An Auckland bus has been filmed driving through waist-high floodwaters in the suburb of Onehunga this morning.

An image of a bus in floodwaters around Onehunga. (Source: Debbie Burrows)

The unnerving video was shared by Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board member Debbie Burrows on Facebook shortly just after 6.30am today.

Omg. A bus just went through it! I was trying to get street closed off but struggling to get message through via AT. Resorted to 111 so hopefully in the meantime no-one else will try to give it a go!! Posted by Debbie Burrows on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Cars could be seen floating around the floodwaters on Beachcroft Ave, near the Queenstown Rd motorway on-ramp, Burrows said in a Facebook post.

10.30am: The state of emergency declared for Northland has been lifted.

Northland Civil Defence's Graeme MacDonald said although emergency declarations are normally for a seven-day period, "the relevant legislation provides for these to be either extended or ended earlier".

He said the reason for the state of emergency was to enable the use of the emergency powers, available under the Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Act 2002.

"As it eventuated, these powers were not required and there is no need for the emergency declaration to continue."

10.25: Four more community and information centres are opening in response to the floods.

10.25: Four more community and information centres are opening in response to the floods.

Te Manawa, Westgate

New Lynn Community Centre

Fickling Convention Centre

Birkenhead Leisure Centre

Moana Nui a Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre

10.15: MetService says Auckland Airport received around six times their average January rainfall.

January was record breaking 🌧



Auckland Airport received around 6x their average January rainfall - a normal Jan-May amount



But it was very dry around southern parts of the South Island..



Record breaking heat for Westport



These records are made more likely by La Niña

9.50am: Auckland's deputy mayor Desley Simpson is urging Aucklanders to stay home this morning.

"My message to Aucklanders is please if you do not have to travel, please stay home it’s pretty crazy out there.

"It’s going south, hopefully that gives us a bit of a reprieve. But with that reprieve comes a massive cleanup and there will be a massive amount of work to do around that both domestically and for businesses right across the region

9.40am: All of Auckland's motorways are now open other than State Highway 1 on the Esmonde Rd Northbound On-ramp.

Access to Green Lane West also remains blocked at the SH1 Greenlane Interchange - both due to flooding.

UPDATE 9:30AM

All of Auckland's motorways are now OPEN again, other than #SH1 Esmonde Rd Northbound On-ramp - while access to Green Lane West remains blocked at the #SH1 Greenlane Interchange - both due to flooding.

9.25am: MetService says the heaviest of the rain has now passed through Northland and Auckland but there is still risk of a heavy shower or two in Auckland.

Current rain radar:



The heaviest of the rain has now passed through Northland and Auckland. There is still a risk of a heavy shower or two for Auckland this morning.



Coromandel and Bay of Plenty still under RED warning for heavy rain today (Wed)

Coromandel and Bay of Plenty still under red warning for heavy rain today.

9am: All lanes on State Highway 1 between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd are now open again.

UPDATE 7:55AM

All lanes on #SH1 between Northcote Rd & Esmonde Rd are now OPEN again, with no delays through the area. Please note that Esmonde Rd Northbound On-ramp remains closed currently.

However, the Esmonde Rd Northbound on-ramp remains closed currently.

8.35am: Kāinga Ora says 281 of its properties have been damaged by flooding.

As a result, 166 households have been displaced, two of which have been able to return.

"Kāinga Ora staff carried out approximately 1500 inspections over the Auckland Anniversary Weekend, as well as making over 2000 welfare check phone calls to customers.

"Since Friday night, our contact centre has received more than 4000 calls, and has issued close to 2000 maintenance work orders in Auckland," acting deputy chief executive John Tubberty said.

8.30am: A Devonport family is beginning cleanup efforts this morning after their house flooded for second time last night.

FENZ say Devonport has been one of the most hard-hit areas this morning. (Source: Supplied)

8.15: Civil Defence have given an update on the events overnight, saying it was quieter than expected but emergency calls have picked up this morning.

Rachel Kelleher warned people may be waking up to damage on their properties and should remain vigilant.

Fire and Emergency's Ron Devlin says there have been 53 weather related call outs this morning, which is "well within" Fire and Emergency's capacity.

He said rain didn't reach the point it was expected to but search and rescue teams are on standby.

Devlin added that most callouts this morning have been in Devonport, Ellerslie, Northcote, Mount Albert, and Greenlane.

7.58am: Due to a power outage, Western line train services will not be running until further notice.

Due to a power outage across the line, Western Line services will not be running until further notice. Customers are being redirected to buses at stations. Please check AT Journey Planner and Live Departures before you travel.

7.53am: Photos have emerged from Okahu Bay showing the extent of the Auckland flooding this morning.

The park at Okahu Bay was nearly completely underwater. (Source: 1News)

Okahu Bay saw surface flooding on Wednesday morning. (Source: 1News)

7.48am: Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads and avoid travel where possible.

"Please do not drive through flood waters and remember hazards and debris could lurk beneath the surface and flood waters could be contaminated."

7.45am: NIWA says over the past 24 hours, 71 mm of rain has fallen at it's Western Springs climate station in Auckland.

Over the past 24 hours, 71 mm of rain has fallen at our Western Springs climate station in Auckland.



This is a month's worth of rain... again.



Much of this fell in only a few hours.



Including:



25.2 mm in 1 hour

44.2 mm in 2 hours

58.6 mm in 3 hours

"This is a month's worth of rain... again. Much of this fell in only a few hours."

7.30am: Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood says volunteers in his neighbourhood are helping to evacuate vulnerable residents as floodwaters rise again.

7.30am: Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood says volunteers in his neighbourhood are helping to evacuate vulnerable residents as floodwaters rise again.

7.20am: National Civil Defence director of emergency management Roger Ball told Breakfast that the weather had moved past Northland overnight.

"Starting with Northland - at a general level, it was perhaps a little bit less intense than was feared," he said.

"As a result, things are pretty stable there at the moment.

"As it's coming through Auckland, there's been some very intense bursts early this morning. Some issues are emerging, surface flooding - on the roading network and in a number of other areas

"There is the potential for further inundation of properties potentially depending on how intense this gets if stormwater gets backed up."

Ball said people in vulnerable areas should prepare by having an emergency grab bag and to keep monitor of local warnings.

7.15am: Mount Roskill in Auckland is experiencing severe flooding this morning.

7.10: Waka Kotahi says flooding is easing quickly in most areas but it remains significant on SH1 on Northcote Rd & Esmonde Rd and on SH20 on Queenstown Rd & Neilson St, Southbound.

UPDATE 7:00AM

Flooding is easing quickly at most locations, however significant flooding remains on SH1 btwn Northcote Rd & Esmonde Rd, both directions (closed) and on SH20 btwn Queenstown Rd & Neilson St, Southbound. Delay your journey for travel on these routes.

7.05: Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they are responding to a steady stream of 111 calls relating to the current burst of rain in Auckland, after a quiet night.

A slip on Tāmaki Drive has seen a tree cover the entire road. (Source: Supplied)

"Fire crews are responding to flooding events affecting homes and commercial properties as well as Auckland’s roads and motorways.

"There has been one call as of 6.55am to someone requiring rescue, the rest of the incidents so far are not life-threatening."

7am: Northland seems to have avoided severe rain overnight despite being declared in a state of emergency.

6.45am: State Highway 20 is also closing. Waka Kotahi said flooding at SH20 Queenstown Rd to Neilson St, Southbound is significant.

UPDATE 6:45AM

Flooding at SH20 Queenstown Rd to Neilson St, Southbound is significant. This section of motorway will be CLOSED shortly, please avoid travel on this route.

6.40am: State Highway 1, Northcote Rd to Esmonde Rd is closed in both directions.

UPDATE 6:35AM

SH1 Northcote Rd to Esmonde Rd is CLOSED in both directions. Additional flooding locations are: SH1 Greenlane, northbound lanes - SH16 St Lukes Rd off-ramp Eastbound - Please DELAY your journey on all motorways until all locations can be advised.

6.25am: Surface flooding is affecting all lanes at the intersection of Stanley St (SH16) and Beach Rd/Parnell Rise in Auckland.

6.25am: Surface flooding is affecting all lanes at the intersection of Stanley St (SH16) and Beach Rd/Parnell Rise in Auckland.

Information about the affected roads can be found here.

6.15am: NZTA say due to flooding between Queenstown Rd and Neilson St, the left southbound lanes are blocked.

Motorists are urged to take extra care and expect delays.

6.10am: Fire and Emergency New Zealand say the number of calls received were still at “business as usual” levels, with more calls received in the last hour from the current burst of rain.

"In the last hour we have begun receiving calls relating to flooding – 13 calls between 4.45am and 5.45am, in areas including Devonport, Mt Roskill, Greenlane, Epsom and Birkenhead," Fire and Emergency said.

6am: Due to flooding on the State Highway 1 northern motorway, Esmonde Rd northbound (loop) on-ramp is closed.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 6:00AM

Due to flooding on #SH1 Esmonde Rd northbound (loop) on-ramp is closed.

5.30am: Waka Kotahi say there is flooding in lanes 1 and 2 on State Highway 1 on the Southern motorway beneath the Ellerslie, Panmure interchange.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY 05:25AM

Flooding reported in lanes 1 and 2 on #SH1 Southern Mwy beneath Ellerslie Panmure interchange. Please merge right to avoid flooding hazard.

5.15am: The red heavy rain warning, severe thunderstorm watch, and the strong wind watch for Northland have all ended as of 4am.

However there are still a number of warnings and watches in place across the country.

5.15am: The red heavy rain warning, severe thunderstorm watch, and the strong wind watch for Northland have all ended as of 4am.



The Red Heavy Rain Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, and the Strong Wind Watch for Northland have all ended as of 4am. There are still a number of Warnings and Watches in place across the country; make sure to keep up to date on our website here:

9.20pm: Secretary of Education Iona Holsted says that early learning centres that can open safely may do so for families in their community that need education and care. Her statement follows her direction yesterday for schools to close for physical onsite attendance until February 7.