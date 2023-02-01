LIVE: State of emergency declared for Northland now lifted

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather continues to lash regions across the upper North Island.
What you need to know
- MetService has warned more heavy rain is on the way for a "vulnerable" Auckland.
- All schools, universities, polytechnics, and other educational facilities in Auckland have been ordered to close until February 7. The Secretary of Education now says early learning centres may open if it's safe to do so.
- A state of emergency was declared for Northland yesterday, and will remain in force for seven days.
11.15am: MetService says rain has been hitting already-saturated regions.
11am: An Auckland bus has been filmed driving through waist-high floodwaters in the suburb of Onehunga this morning.
The unnerving video was shared by Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board member Debbie Burrows on Facebook shortly just after 6.30am today.
Cars could be seen floating around the floodwaters on Beachcroft Ave, near the Queenstown Rd motorway on-ramp, Burrows said in a Facebook post.
10.30am: The state of emergency declared for Northland has been lifted.
Northland Civil Defence's Graeme MacDonald said although emergency declarations are normally for a seven-day period, "the relevant legislation provides for these to be either extended or ended earlier".
He said the reason for the state of emergency was to enable the use of the emergency powers, available under the Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Act 2002.
"As it eventuated, these powers were not required and there is no need for the emergency declaration to continue."
10.25: Four more community and information centres are opening in response to the floods.
10.15: MetService says Auckland Airport received around six times their average January rainfall.
9.50am: Auckland's deputy mayor Desley Simpson is urging Aucklanders to stay home this morning.
"My message to Aucklanders is please if you do not have to travel, please stay home it’s pretty crazy out there.
"It’s going south, hopefully that gives us a bit of a reprieve. But with that reprieve comes a massive cleanup and there will be a massive amount of work to do around that both domestically and for businesses right across the region
9.40am: All of Auckland's motorways are now open other than State Highway 1 on the Esmonde Rd Northbound On-ramp.
Access to Green Lane West also remains blocked at the SH1 Greenlane Interchange - both due to flooding.
9.25am: MetService says the heaviest of the rain has now passed through Northland and Auckland but there is still risk of a heavy shower or two in Auckland.
Coromandel and Bay of Plenty still under red warning for heavy rain today.
9am: All lanes on State Highway 1 between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd are now open again.
However, the Esmonde Rd Northbound on-ramp remains closed currently.
8.35am: Kāinga Ora says 281 of its properties have been damaged by flooding.
As a result, 166 households have been displaced, two of which have been able to return.
"Kāinga Ora staff carried out approximately 1500 inspections over the Auckland Anniversary Weekend, as well as making over 2000 welfare check phone calls to customers.
"Since Friday night, our contact centre has received more than 4000 calls, and has issued close to 2000 maintenance work orders in Auckland," acting deputy chief executive John Tubberty said.
8.30am: A Devonport family is beginning cleanup efforts this morning after their house flooded for second time last night.
8.15: Civil Defence have given an update on the events overnight, saying it was quieter than expected but emergency calls have picked up this morning.
Rachel Kelleher warned people may be waking up to damage on their properties and should remain vigilant.
Fire and Emergency's Ron Devlin says there have been 53 weather related call outs this morning, which is "well within" Fire and Emergency's capacity.
He said rain didn't reach the point it was expected to but search and rescue teams are on standby.
Devlin added that most callouts this morning have been in Devonport, Ellerslie, Northcote, Mount Albert, and Greenlane.
7.58am: Due to a power outage, Western line train services will not be running until further notice.
7.53am: Photos have emerged from Okahu Bay showing the extent of the Auckland flooding this morning.
7.48am: Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads and avoid travel where possible.
"Please do not drive through flood waters and remember hazards and debris could lurk beneath the surface and flood waters could be contaminated."
7.45am: NIWA says over the past 24 hours, 71 mm of rain has fallen at it's Western Springs climate station in Auckland.
"This is a month's worth of rain... again. Much of this fell in only a few hours."
7.30am: Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood says volunteers in his neighbourhood are helping to evacuate vulnerable residents as floodwaters rise again.
7.20am: National Civil Defence director of emergency management Roger Ball told Breakfast that the weather had moved past Northland overnight.
"Starting with Northland - at a general level, it was perhaps a little bit less intense than was feared," he said.
"As a result, things are pretty stable there at the moment.
"As it's coming through Auckland, there's been some very intense bursts early this morning. Some issues are emerging, surface flooding - on the roading network and in a number of other areas
"There is the potential for further inundation of properties potentially depending on how intense this gets if stormwater gets backed up."
Ball said people in vulnerable areas should prepare by having an emergency grab bag and to keep monitor of local warnings.
7.15am: Mount Roskill in Auckland is experiencing severe flooding this morning.
7.10: Waka Kotahi says flooding is easing quickly in most areas but it remains significant on SH1 on Northcote Rd & Esmonde Rd and on SH20 on Queenstown Rd & Neilson St, Southbound.
7.05: Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they are responding to a steady stream of 111 calls relating to the current burst of rain in Auckland, after a quiet night.
"Fire crews are responding to flooding events affecting homes and commercial properties as well as Auckland’s roads and motorways.
"There has been one call as of 6.55am to someone requiring rescue, the rest of the incidents so far are not life-threatening."
7am: Northland seems to have avoided severe rain overnight despite being declared in a state of emergency.
6.45am: State Highway 20 is also closing. Waka Kotahi said flooding at SH20 Queenstown Rd to Neilson St, Southbound is significant.
6.40am: State Highway 1, Northcote Rd to Esmonde Rd is closed in both directions.
6.25am: Surface flooding is affecting all lanes at the intersection of Stanley St (SH16) and Beach Rd/Parnell Rise in Auckland.
Information about the affected roads can be found here.
6.15am: NZTA say due to flooding between Queenstown Rd and Neilson St, the left southbound lanes are blocked.
Motorists are urged to take extra care and expect delays.
6.10am: Fire and Emergency New Zealand say the number of calls received were still at “business as usual” levels, with more calls received in the last hour from the current burst of rain.
"In the last hour we have begun receiving calls relating to flooding – 13 calls between 4.45am and 5.45am, in areas including Devonport, Mt Roskill, Greenlane, Epsom and Birkenhead," Fire and Emergency said.
6am: Due to flooding on the State Highway 1 northern motorway, Esmonde Rd northbound (loop) on-ramp is closed.
5.30am: Waka Kotahi say there is flooding in lanes 1 and 2 on State Highway 1 on the Southern motorway beneath the Ellerslie, Panmure interchange.
5.15am: The red heavy rain warning, severe thunderstorm watch, and the strong wind watch for Northland have all ended as of 4am.
However there are still a number of warnings and watches in place across the country.
9.20pm: Secretary of Education Iona Holsted says that early learning centres that can open safely may do so for families in their community that need education and care. Her statement follows her direction yesterday for schools to close for physical onsite attendance until February 7.
