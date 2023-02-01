IOC open to Winter Olympics host 'rotation' amid climate crisis

The International Olympic Committee believes the Winter Olympics could be held more often at the same venues in the future due to the climate crisis.

"One of the possibilities is thinking about a certain rotation system," IOC president Thomas Bach said on the sidelines of the luge world championships in Oberhof, Germany.

In this way, winter sports resorts where there will certainly have snow could regularly host the Games or world championships, Bach said.

That way, it would possibly be ensured "that the facilities remain at the necessary high standard."

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan has hinted the British city could bid for the 2040 Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The politician told the MyLondon news portal the city hall and the British government were exploring options for submitting a formal bid, with the potential for it to be "the greenest games ever."

"We're working with colleagues to get a bid explored. The attraction of a deal for 2040 for London is it would be the greenest Olympics ever," Khan said.

If awarded the 2040 Games, London will become the first city to host the Summer Olympics on four occasions, having hosted in 1908, 1948 as well as 2012.