World champion Tubic wary of Super Rugby Aupiki young guns

World champion Black Fern Hazel Tubic is looking over her shoulder as she prepares for the second season of Super Rugby Aupiki to kick off.

By Felicity Reid for rnz.co.nz

Tubic is returning to the Chiefs Manawa backline with the intent of winning back-to-back Super Rugby titles.

The Chiefs Manawa were dominant in 2022, progressing through the season undefeated to secure the trophy with a 35-0 defeat of the Blues in the last game of the season.

Despite claiming the Super Rugby Aupiki title the Chiefs Manawa did not actually play in a final after Covid curtailed the season and New Zealand Rugby abandoned a finals format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tubic is pleased finals are on the schedule in 2023 as NZR committed to more games and knockout finals to decide the winner.

Tubic has won world cups in 2017 and 2022 but her time in the Black Ferns has not always been easy.

Hazel Tubic leads celebrations. (Source: Photosport)

After debuting in 2011 she didn't get game time between 2012 and 2017.

She headed for Japan thinking she didn't have a future in the black jersey.

However, she wanted her skills to force the Black Ferns selectors to consider her for the home world cup - and they did.

But she doesn't want the minutes she's played for New Zealand to define her rugby career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tubic is a contracted Black Fern, though she says she is still contemplating her future.

At 32-years-old she says she won't return to international sevens but isn't ruling out returning to sevens in Japan.

Some Black Ferns retired after the world cup but Tubic is still enjoying her 15s rugby - even if she still doesn't feel like she's cemented her spot in the national side.

"There's always someone younger and new coming along that's an awesome player as well so you can never really think it's my turn to have a go now."

Chiefs Manawa announces four signings (Source: Chiefs Manawa)

Changes to many of the Super Rugby Aupiki squads means more women will get opportunities this season.

"Within our team we've got quite a few new young girls, some of them hopefully can push to get game time which maybe they didn't get last year but there is also some new girls to the team who have only been involved with FPC so for them get an experience at that higher level just even training and watching what girls that have come from Black Ferns do that's huge for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even within the Black Ferns they've had a few girls finish up so there's opportunity for girls to put their hands up for contracts in that sense as well so this season I think there's going to be a lot for the girls to play for."

Super Rugby Aupiki begins on 25 February.