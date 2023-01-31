World
Associated Press

WHO: Covid still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point

9:02am
A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image)

A render of the Covid-19 virus. (file image) (Source: istock.com)

The coronavirus remains a global health emergency, the World Health Organisation chief said, after a key advisory panel found the pandemic may be nearing an “inflexion point” where higher levels of immunity can lower virus-related deaths.

Speaking at the opening of WHO’s annual executive board meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “there is no doubt that we're in a far better situation now” than a year ago — when the highly transmissible Omicron variant was at its peak.

But Tedros warned that in the last eight weeks, at least 170,000 people have died around the world in connection with the coronavirus. He called for at-risk groups to be fully vaccinated, an increase in testing and early use of antivirals, an expansion of lab networks, and a fight against “misinformation” about the pandemic.

"We remain hopeful that in the coming year, the world will transition to a new phase in which we reduce hospitalisations and deaths to the lowest possible level,” he said.

Tedros' comments came moments after WHO released findings of its emergency committee on the pandemic which reported that some 13.1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered — with nearly 90% of health workers and more than four in five people over 60 years of age having completed the first series of jabs.

“The committee acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic may be approaching an inflexion point," WHO said in a statement. Higher levels of immunity worldwide through vaccination or infection “may limit the impact” of the virus that causes Covid-19 on “morbidity and mortality,” the committee said.

“(B)ut there is little doubt that this virus will remain a permanently established pathogen in humans and animals for the foreseeable future,” it said. While Omicron versions are easily spread, “there has been a decoupling between infection and severe disease” compared to that of earlier variants.

Committee members cited “pandemic fatigue" and the increasing public perception that Covid-19 isn't as much of a risk as it once was, leading to people to increasingly ignore or disregard health measures like mask-wearing and social distancing.

WorldCovid-19

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

McIlroy overcomes Reed to win Dubai Classic, Fox fades to 20th

McIlroy overcomes Reed to win Dubai Classic, Fox fades to 20th

12 mins ago

LIVE: Flooding expected in Akl as more rain warnings issued

2:28

LIVE: Flooding expected in Akl as more rain warnings issued

23 mins ago

4 arrested after Auckland burglary, 3 referred to Youth Aid

4 arrested after Auckland burglary, 3 referred to Youth Aid

45 mins ago

BREAKING

Wayne Brown complains about missing tennis in leaked texts

5:34

Wayne Brown complains about missing tennis in leaked texts

9:02am

WHO: Covid still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point

WHO: Covid still an emergency but nearing 'inflection' point

8:38am

Poll results show upcoming election will be 'really close'

3:32

Poll results show upcoming election will be 'really close'
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Bali welcomes back first flight from China as Covid rules ease

Drug lab found in former Melbourne quarantine centre

Surface spray could kill Covid-19, viruses, research finds

Cook Islands records second Covid death