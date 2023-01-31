LIVE: State of emergency declared in Northland

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather continues to lash regions across the upper North Island.

What you need to know

MetService has warned that more heavy rain is on the way for a "vulnerable" Auckland. Yesterday, mayor Wayne Brown said today "could be more dangerous than Friday" due to backlogged stormwater systems across the region.

Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel are currently under varying degrees of red and orange heavy rain warnings.

All schools, universities, polytechnics, and other educational facilities in Auckland have been ordered to close until February 7.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, having been in the job for only 95 days, is facing calls to resign for his response to the floods.

Live updates

ADVERTISEMENT

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.

2.27pm: And here's a timelapse of the cloud cover over Auckland this morning.

Awakening to another cloudy day in Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland 😶‍🌫️



The city has averaged *less than 5 hours* of bright sunshine per day in January 🤦‍♂️



Month-to-date sunshine hours are around 65% of normal.



📹 Watch our weather cams live @ https://t.co/nSOob4Dwmk pic.twitter.com/9zN0VAYSi6 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 30, 2023

2.23pm: Meanwhile, SH1 remains closed between Brynderwyn & Waipu, while SH16 is closed between Waimauku and Helensville. Up to date information on delays and road closures can be found on the Journeys Planner.

2.17pm: Here's a graphic showing the two most northern rain bands, indicating where heavy rain and localised downpours are forecast.

The two most northern rain bands in the current radar image below indicate where heavy rain and localised downpours are forecast. These rain bands sinks south to reach Coromandel late this evening



For more on the severe weather forecast see 👉 https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/l9SUeVa5Ws — MetService (@MetService) January 31, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

2.10pm: Meanwhile, Auckland Airport has more than 600 sandbags, as well as sucker trucks and pumps on standby in preparation for the coming storm.

Read the full story here: Auckland Airport preparing sandbags as stormy weather looms

1.41pm: Northland has declared a state of emergency for a period of seven days. Officials issued the following media release after the declaration was made at 1pm.

Authorities said emergency alerts will shortly be sent out to phones in the Northland area. Read the full story here.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management controller Graeme MacDonald said the declaration was a "precautionary step".

"We don’t know for certain that we will need to make use of these emergency powers but given the potential for the main impact of this event to happen overnight, we’ve done it now as a precautionary step so we have them available," he said.

"This afternoon and evening are the key times of concern, with the possibility of localised downpours compounding widespread rainfall."

ADVERTISEMENT

MacDonald said MetService expected weather conditions to ease overnight as the weather system moves down the region but it was very difficult to predict. Showers are expected tomorrow (Wednesday), with a possibility of further rain on Friday,

He said some of the most commonly-used emergency powers include evacuating premises and places, entering premises, closing roads and public places, removing aircraft, vessels, vehicles etc and requisitioning property, equipment, material or supplies.

"Of these, enabling evacuations is often the key reason for an emergency declaration."

1.06pm: Growers are warning of fresh vegetable shortages in the coming weeks due to contaminated floodwaters. “Whether it’s a commercial farm or a home vegetable garden, floodwaters present a real risk to the health of your whānau."

Read the full story.

Crops that might be suitable to pick will now be quarantined until they are declared safe to eat by microbial testing. (Source: istock.com)

1.28pm: National leader Christopher Luxon says there was initially a "vacuum of leadership" in authorities' response to floods in Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The state of emergency should've been called much much sooner. There was a vacuum of leadership and also communication in that early period."

Luxon began his stand-up by attacking the Government's "shambolic communication" over officials' decision to close Auckland schools for one week.

"Auckland's a big city - it's got 1.7 million people in it. There are some parts of our city, that have been deeply impacted by the floods. And that's completely understandable - makes sense that schools don't open in those areas.

"But there are other parts of the city - like East Auckland and others where actually it's quite possible to open those schools."

Christopher Luxon, (Source: 1News)

"Out in East Auckland, an area of 130,000 people as big as Dunedin, it's been largely unaffected. There are other parts of South Auckland - Papakura, where... those suburbs haven't been too impacted at all," the Botany MP said.

Auckland Grammar School's headmaster says he was "blindsided" after learning of a sudden seven-day school closure through the media. Read the full story here.

ADVERTISEMENT

12.45pm - People across the upper North Island are being urged to be vigilant with weather expected to worsen later today and overnight into Wednesday.

1News reporters are across Auckland and Northland as authorities issue weather alerts.

11.52am - Heavy fog is delaying and cancelling flights out of Wellington Airport.

Read the full story here.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: Unfortunately the fog is still here at Wellington Airport. Most flights in and out this morning have been cancelled or delayed. Please check directly with your airlines or via our website for flight information. https://t.co/INaDPk7Q7E — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) January 30, 2023

10.56am - Sunday's Whitianga Summer Concert has been cancelled due to the wild weather hitting the Coromandel.

“Due to the circumstances of the weather event we’ve been faced with in its lead up, the continued disruption around road access in and out of the Coromandel Peninsula, and on information received from authorities, the decision to cancel was our only option," Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert says.

Whitianga Summer Concert. (Source: Supplied)

“It is heart-breaking to have had to make this call due to circumstances that are out of our control.

"We feel for the thousands of loyal fans who will be disappointed to hear this news and for all the businesses and individuals in the Coromandel who benefit from events like ours."

10.22am - In Henderson, 1News spoke to an Aucklander who described their family's terrifying ordeal while trapped inside their house during Friday's disastrous storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnel Suralta told Breakfast it only took 20 minutes for his home's first storey to flood.

"All of a sudden, the fridge came falling down, and I told [my daughter] we need to get out of here.

"We just don't have enough time to save anything. Everything was floating," he said.

9.50am - MetService has just updated its forecast - with more weather warnings issued for parts of the upper North Island later today and on Wednesday.

Parts of Bay of Plenty will be subject to an orange heavy rain warning overnight, while Waikato is subject to a heavy rain watch from 2am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatane, is forecasted to get 100-150 mm of rain, with peak rates of 15-25mm/h. An orange warning has been issued for the region between 3am to 9pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane is forecasted to get 100-120 mm of rain. An orange warning is forecasted to be active from 1pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Waikato, a heavy rain watch has been issued for between 2am and 3pm Wednesday.

A red heavy rain warning is currently in place for Northland until 4am - with an additional severe thunderstorm watch also issued for the same period.

Meanwhile, an orange heavy rain warning has been issued for Auckland, southwards of Orewa, between 8pm tonight and 10am Wednesday.

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher says, "this rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding."

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassible and possibly isolating communities," she said.

The National Emergency Management Agency is telling people in the upper North Island to "get your place ready this morning before the weather hits" tonight.

The upper North Island is preparing for more wild weather which is expected to cause high rivers, slips and further flooding. Check @MetService for the latest forecast. Get your place ready this morning before the weather hits: https://t.co/pRUpMT03Lt pic.twitter.com/vjUovkQubv — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

9.43am - Auckland ferries are running a reduced timetable due to floating debris.

"As a result of the heavy rainfall and debris in the water, some ferry services will temporarily move to reduced timetables to enable operating at reduced speeds for safety," operator Fullers360 said. Full details can be found on its website.

"These changes will be in place on Tuesday, 31 January and Wednesday, 1 February and may be extended further if needed.

8.57am - A 77-year-old woman on Auckland's North Shore said she was told to jump on her bed to escape floodwaters on Friday. "I had to think about saving my life," she said.

Read the full story here.

8.20am - Civil Defence's Rachel Kelleher says the weather will worsen in Auckland over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, FENZ says "over 200" buildings are now red-stickered.

Authorities gave a scheduled briefing at 8am to update the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Auckland, south of Orewa, and Great Barrier Island has an orange rain warning from 6pm today through to 9am tomorrow Wednesday. This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding," she said.

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassible and possibly isolating communities," she said.

Kelleher said a strong wind watch this afternoon could mean authorities close the Auckland Harbour Bridge or add additional speed restrictions.

Fire and Emergency region manager Ron Devlin says 200 buildings have been red-stickered in Auckland.

Auckland Emergency Management's Rachel Kelleher speaks at a briefing. (Source: 1News)

"We have brought forward two urban search and rescue teams. One from Christchurch, one from Wellington, and Palmerston North," he said. "Those teams have been working with council engineers doing rapid building assessments.

"As of the close of business yesterday, they'd completed 657.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Of which, over 200 have been red-stickered. So that gives you an idea as to the damage to buildings and across the community there."

Kelleher says that emergency centres are no longer accepting donations and that members of the public should seek out local community groups instead.

She said local groups, like foodbanks, would be better prepared to organise donations.

Eighty-two people stayed in evacuation centres overnight, she said.

7.55am - We're awaiting an update from Auckland Emergency Management officials at the top of the hour. Authorities are giving an update on their regional response to the devastation caused by flooding and additional bad weather coming up.

7.19am - The New Zealand Herald has reported on leaked text messages written by Auckland mayor Wayne Brown - where he complains of having to front the media due to the flooding in Auckland.

Brown sent the messages, originally obtained by the Herald, to a tennis group chat on WhatsApp.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anyhow I’ve got to deal with media drongos over the flooding tomorrow so sadly no tennis for me tomorrow," he texted on Saturday, according to the Herald's reporting.

The mayor has been under fire for days due to his handling of the flood response.

"Bugger. I’ll look out the window first thing," he wrote on Thursday night.

On Friday morning - the day of the flooding, he texted: "[I]t’s pissing down so no tennis."

Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for Brown's resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last night, National MP and former Civil Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee told Stuff that some choices made in the response to the flooding were "somewhat inexplicable" and that Brown was "effectively washing [his] hands of any responsibility".

7.06am - MetService's next update is in a few hours - but right now, there are warnings in place for Auckland, Northland, and Coromandel.

A red heavy rain warning is in place for Coromandel. The same applies to Northland - with an additional severe thunderstorm watch.

Meanwhile, an orange heavy rain warning is in force for Auckland, southwards of Orewa.

RED WARNING for Northland.

Given the weather impacts already seen in Northland, MetService have issued:

- a Red Warning for heavy rain,

- a strong wind Watch and

- a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

The highest alert for weather that you can have in Aotearoa New Zealand. @NRCexpress pic.twitter.com/PoQJSZEjgD — MetService (@MetService) January 30, 2023

Red Warning for heavy rain north of Orewa in Auckland. 4pm Tues to 7am Wed. About 80-120mm expected for some areas.



Orange Warning from Orewa south 6pm Tues to 9am Wed. 50-80mm.



Both Red & Orange warnings can see significant impacts especially on already saturated land. pic.twitter.com/WRVuX0Y7zs — MetService (@MetService) January 30, 2023

6:50am - Auckland commuters have been warned to expect delays amid wild weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is still at risk of closure as there's a strong wind watch in place for Tuesday, Waka Kotahi says. That meant if the wind got over a certain threshold, speed restrictions could be put in place, or the bridge may even have to be closed.

Space on the roads remains limited due to flooding damage and Auckland Transport says trains are running a reduced service as a result of landslips.

Read the full story here.

6:20am - The upper North Island is continuing to brace for further bad weather, with Aucklanders returning to work under a state of emergency. Those who can work from home have been urged to do so, and to avoid non-essential travel if possible.

A car is left propped up against a fence along with a damaged washing line and other debris amid widespread flooding in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

However, schools will remain closed under orders from officials due to concerns about further heavy rain and pressure on vulnerable roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Auckland mayor Wayne Brown continued to be under pressure following days of criticism over his response to unprecedented flooding in Auckland.

Meanwhile, international air travellers are moving again through Auckland Airport - with a backlog of luggage processing and flight re-booking still in progress.