World
Associated Press

One-hour-old baby found abandoned in Florida trailer park

9:44am
Baby (file photo).

Baby (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning.

Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The temperature was around 11 degrees Celsius.

Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff's office.

“It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone and bloodhound to try to find the mother, but were unsuccessful.

Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.

WorldNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

LIVE: Auckland taking stock of damage ahead of next weather event

7:12

LIVE: Auckland taking stock of damage ahead of next weather event

14 mins ago

BREAKING

Live stream: Civil Defence and MetService give weather update

Live stream: Civil Defence and MetService give weather update

23 mins ago

First political poll with Hipkins as PM released tonight

First political poll with Hipkins as PM released tonight

57 mins ago

FA Cup: Liverpool stunned, Ryan Reynold's Wrexham survives

FA Cup: Liverpool stunned, Ryan Reynold's Wrexham survives

12:03pm

Three injured, part of SH1 closed following Waikato crash

Three injured, part of SH1 closed following Waikato crash

11:49am

Man arrested after stealing from flood-damaged Auckland shops

Man arrested after stealing from flood-damaged Auckland shops
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols

Three dead in ritzy LA neighbourhood shooting

Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever

Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions