Tennis
Associated Press

Djokovic overcome with emotion after Aus Open triumph

7 mins ago
Djokovic celebrates Aus Open win.

Djokovic celebrates Aus Open win. (Source: Associated Press)

Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.

The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Government restrictions have eased since, and he was able to get a visa this time despite still not having gotten the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Now Djokovic has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches.

His 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships — which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the US Open and two from the French Open — are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

Tsitsipas fell to 0-2 in major finals. He also lost to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open.

TennisAustralia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Djokovic overcome with emotion after Aus Open triumph

Djokovic overcome with emotion after Aus Open triumph

11:22pm

More glory for Black Ferns, redemption for All Blacks in Sydney sevens

More glory for Black Ferns, redemption for All Blacks in Sydney sevens

11:22pm

Aucklanders issued emergency phone alert for downpours

1:57

Aucklanders issued emergency phone alert for downpours

9:16pm

Auckland trains to run reduced service due to slips, flooding

0:26

Auckland trains to run reduced service due to slips, flooding

8:13pm

Good Sorts: Meet the man doing a favour for Dannevirke's dogs

2:19

Good Sorts: Meet the man doing a favour for Dannevirke's dogs

8:06pm

What you need to know with more bad weather on the way

4:34

What you need to know with more bad weather on the way
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Djokovic eyeing Aus Open title after shaking off leg injury

Djokovic blasts 'drunk out his mind' spectator

Injured Nadal knocked out of Australian Open in straight sets

Andy Murray tops Berrettini in 5-set epic at Australian Open