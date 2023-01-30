All Auckland education facilities ordered to close until Feb 7

Damaged or not, all Auckland schools will have a delayed start to the first term of the year.
The Education Ministry's ordered all schools, kura, early childhood services and tertiary institutes to remain shut for on site learning until February 7.
Principals were told the instruction was issued after the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) asked the ministry to help minimise traffic on Auckland roads while vital infrastructure is repaired.
The order covers the area from Wellsford in the north to Pukekohe in the South.
Secondary Principals' Association President, Vaughan Couillault said he was surprised.
"We weren’t expecting that to be fair, but the principals I've spoken to in the last 20 mins all sort of go, 'we understand'.
"It’s not about schools not being safe."
A number of schools that were hit by flooding were already planning to stay closed for at least a day, including Remuera Primary School.
Principal Stephen King said a storage room on their campus has been left in a particularly bad state, after water levels inside reached one metre.
On top of that he told 1News: "T
Principal of St Mary's School in Northcote, Paul Coakley, earlier told 1News: "We have had some water get into a couple of classrooms, but will start as scheduled on Wednesday.
Couillault said schools are unlikely to launch online lessons.
"It’s pretty hard to turn on online and digital learning when classes haven’t started."
He called the order a "minor annoyance", saying it's nothing schools can't overcome.
Schools ignoring order
A number of schools say they will open despite the order from the ministry.
After 5pm, Auckland Grammar said it still hadn't heard directly from the ministry, and was planning to go ahead as planned.
"If your personal circumstances are such that you cannot transport your son to school safely tomorrow, then he should stay home," it said in a memo to parents.
Macleans College in east Auckland said it'll push on too.
On its website, the college said: "The school buildings and grounds have come through the stormy weather largely unaffected.
"We look forward to seeing our students tomorrow."
A number of parents have raised concerns about the lack of notice and unclear communication.
A mother that contacted 1News said her school emailed parents at 5pm citing "reliable media sources", but it had not received a memo from the ministry.
She said, "While I understand the need for caution but surely this should not have been a blanket decision for all and to delay by a full week when maybe a day or so would suffice."
