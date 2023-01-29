Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with a stop Saturday in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina, appearances in early-voting states marking the first campaign events since announcing his latest run more than two months ago.

“We’re starting. We're starting right here as a candidate for president," he told party leaders at the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting in Salem before a late afternoon stop in Columbia to introduce his South Carolina leadership team. “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”

Those states hold two of the party’s first three nominating contests, giving them enormous power in selecting the nominee.

Trump and his allies hope the events will offer a show of force behind the former president after a sluggish start to his campaign that left many questioning his commitment to running again. In recent weeks, his backers have reached out to political operatives and elected officials to secure support for Trump at a critical point when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges.

“The gun is fired, and the campaign season has started," said Stephen Stepanek, outgoing chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump announced that Stepanek will serve as senior adviser for his campaign in the state.

While Trump remains the only declared 2024 presidential candidate, potential challengers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, are expected to get their campaign underway in the coming months.