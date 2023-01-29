World
Associated Press

Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever

8:39am
Donald Trump 2024.

Donald Trump 2024. (Source: Associated Press)

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with a stop Saturday in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina, appearances in early-voting states marking the first campaign events since announcing his latest run more than two months ago.

“We’re starting. We're starting right here as a candidate for president," he told party leaders at the New Hampshire GOP’s annual meeting in Salem before a late afternoon stop in Columbia to introduce his South Carolina leadership team. “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”

Those states hold two of the party’s first three nominating contests, giving them enormous power in selecting the nominee.

Trump and his allies hope the events will offer a show of force behind the former president after a sluggish start to his campaign that left many questioning his commitment to running again. In recent weeks, his backers have reached out to political operatives and elected officials to secure support for Trump at a critical point when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges.

“The gun is fired, and the campaign season has started," said Stephen Stepanek, outgoing chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump announced that Stepanek will serve as senior adviser for his campaign in the state.

While Trump remains the only declared 2024 presidential candidate, potential challengers, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, are expected to get their campaign underway in the coming months.

WorldNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

BREAKING

LIVE: North Island wild weather continues as train derails

2:19

LIVE: North Island wild weather continues as train derails

16 mins ago

Drone footage shows home destroyed in Tauranga landslip

0:52

Drone footage shows home destroyed in Tauranga landslip

55 mins ago

Three dead in ritzy LA neighbourhood shooting

Three dead in ritzy LA neighbourhood shooting

10:27am

Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales

Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales

10:04am

One dead after vehicle collides with horse in Waikato

One dead after vehicle collides with horse in Waikato

8:39am

Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever

Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Three dead in ritzy LA neighbourhood shooting

Video of Tyre Nichols beating leaves unanswered questions

Black motorist's fatal beating by Memphis police shown on video

Man confesses on TV to California farm shootings that killed 7