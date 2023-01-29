LIVE: North Island wild weather continues as train derails

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather continues to sweep across the North Island.

What you need to know

A state of emergency has been declared for Auckland and Waitomo.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

Travel remains severely disrupted in the country's largest city - with flood damage on motorways, local roads, and train tracks. Authorities are urging Aucklanders to stay home unless they absolutely need to travel.

Live updates

11.12am: Drone footage shows the extent of a landslide in Tauranga that saw a house destroyed this morning. Read and watch the full story here.

10.58am: Auckland's deputy mayor Desley Simpson says the communication of local authorities in the first hours of the storm was inadequate.

"This, in my opinion, should never happen like it did on Friday, and there will be a review," she told Newstalk ZB this morning.

"I've heard the mayor say it - both to myself and publicly - that he believes it could have been better as well."

The deputy mayor has re-urged Aucklanders to avoid unnecessary travel today - while emergency services are still stretched with significant road damage across the region.

Desley Simpson (left) and Wayne Brown (centre right) speaking to emergency response coordinators on Saturday. (Source: Office of the Mayor of Auckland)

"What is going to happen is both the prime minister and the mayor have agreed that there will be quite a detailed investigation into this later, and I think that's very healthy, but for now, we're focused on the task at hand."

Mayor Wayne Brown defended parts of Friday's emergency communication yesterday in a testy media conference with reporters.

10.17am: Photos sent to 1News show a freight train has derailed northeast of Te Puke.

The incident occurred on rail tracks running parallel to the Pacific Coast Highway.

Train derailed in Te Puke (Source: Sammi Strickland)

SunLive reports that the locomotive carrying logs came off the tracks at about 4am this morning.

Train derailed in Te Puke. (Source: Sammi Strickland)

The derailment occurred amid heavy rain overnight in the Bay of Plenty as wild weather moves further south from Auckland and Waikato.

10.16am: A new community service hub is opening at Māngere Memorial Hall between 11am and 3pm, authorities say. Auckland Emergency Management says workers will be available to help people with accommodation requests and other needs.

The centre is located at 23 Domain Road in Māngere Bridge.

10.15am: Auckland Emergency Management has updated the ongoing weather situation at a media conference this morning. The agency says it will now be giving daily updates.

Auckland Emergency Management give an update to media. (Source: 1News)

Duty controller Rachel Kelleher says further rain in Auckland today is expected, despite it easing yesterday and overnight.

"While we're not expecting the same level of rain we had on Friday, we are really vulnerable as a region because our grounds are completely saturated."

At least 5000 homes were damaged during the floods, officials say. Nine have been red-stickered as being uninhabitable - with more expected to be categorised today.

Further media briefings will be provided by Civil Defence at 1pm and 4pm today. It comes after criticism there was poor communication during the first days of the floods.

There will also be three briefings provided tomorrow. Auckland councillor Richard Hills has urged the agency to live-stream the media conferences.

We assumed the 8am AKL Emergency Management update would have been live-streamed with updates sent to elected members to disseminate.



It was only a media stand up.



I have asked for this to be rectified for the next updates. So we can all hear any updates and important info. — Richard Hills (@RichardHills_) January 28, 2023

10am:

🥵 Hot humid air from the north



⬇ It's not just heavy rain for northern NZ; we have hot and muggy weather for many other parts of the country



🌡 31°C forecast for Queenstown today and 30°C in Whanganui. Rest of the southwest of the North Island is much hotter than usual too pic.twitter.com/LlSL9TXRFL — MetService (@MetService) January 28, 2023

9am: Photos are emerging from Waitomo showing the extent of the flooding.

Waitomo flooding. (Source: Supplied)

8.45am: Tauranga residents told 1News it sounded like a "tornado" others said they heard a loud "bang" when the home collapsed.

The house has moved 20 metres towards the road shunting debris into nearby properties.

Many of the residents 1News spoke to said they stayed elsewhere last night.

Locals said it's a lovely community and the family had young children, some of whom were screaming, but managed to get out safely.

8am: A home in Tauranga has collapsed in a landslide as a result of the wild weather.

Police said no one has been injured but neighbouring properties are threatened.

Tauranga landslide. (Source: SunLive).

Police have assisted with evacuations in the area.

"There is widespread flooding across the Bay of Plenty, and roads have been heavily affected by slips.

"Police are asking those in areas experiencing severe weather to stay put and not attempt to travel on the roads, many of which are currently undriveable.

"Anyone required to evacuate will be contacted directly by Civil Defence or emergency services staff."

7.20am: Severe thunderstorms are on the way for several parts of the country, according to MetService.

The thunderstorms are moving towards the east, and are expected to lie near Colville, Matarangi, Cape colville, Great Barrier Island, Manaia and Kennedy Bay.

MetService said heavy rain can also be expected along with the thunderstorms.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

Thunderstorm warning for Coromandel has been lifted — MetService (@MetService) January 28, 2023

Thunderstorm warnings for Auckland and Coromandel have now been lifted.

Thunderstorm warning for the Auckland area has now been cancelled. There is still lightning around, but rainfall rates have eased below warning criteria. — MetService (@MetService) January 28, 2023

7am: International arrivals have resumed at Auckland Airport this morning after a turbulent 48 hours.

The airport was left completely flooded on Friday and into Saturday, closing its doors until midday yesterday.

Photos from the airport on Friday evening showed the terminal full of water after Auckland was pummelled with torrential rain.

The airport said in a media update just before midnight Saturday that security and border processes would reopen from 3.30am.

The first international flight was scheduled to depart at 6am.

Flooding is beginning to clear at Auckland Airport. (Source: Supplied)

12.17am: MetService is tracking "a number for intense thunderstorms to the east of Auckland".

"Wemay issue a red Thunderstorm Warning for localised areas if they are intense," the meteorological service said early this morning on Twitter.

!!Attention Auckland!!

Our team are tracking a number for intense thunderstorms to the east of Auckland. We may issue a red Thunderstorm Warning for localsed areas if they are intense.Keep up to date https://t.co/7k3nmeeZKF@AKL_Airport @AucklandCDEM @Kieran_McAnulty @AklCouncil pic.twitter.com/f8gvhMiJGz — MetService (@MetService) January 28, 2023

Background

Aucklanders are experiencing a flood-damaged city after Tāmaki Makaurau saw unprecedented rainfall on Friday.

Thousands of emergency service calls have been made and the Prime Minister is urging people to support each other.

The North Shore Civil Defence Centre was relocated to Massey University's Albany Campus from its original location at North Shore Events Centre on Friday night.

"Those who are displaced or need assistance can access the centre via the main entrance at Gate 1," Auckland Emergency Management said in a statement

The New Zealand Defence Force remains on the ground in Auckland.

Civil Defence have announced payments for some Aucklanders affected by the damage.

If people had to leave their home, were staying away from home at the time of the emergency and can't return, can't go to work, or need help with food, bedding, or clothing, they may be eligible for the payment.