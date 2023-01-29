LIVE: House collapses in Tauranga landslide amid wild weather

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather continues to sweep across the North Island.

What you need to know:

Aucklanders are being advised to stay home and avoid non-essential travel. Many roads and public transport services remain blocked throughout the region.

A state of emergency has been declared in Auckland after - it will remain in place for seven days. Three evacuation centres have been stood up.

MetService says Friday was Auckland's wettest day on record. Civil Defence duty controller Andrew Clark says the "situation has stabilised significantly" this morning.

About 2000 people sheltered overnight in Auckland Airport's terminals after flight departures were cancelled due to the weather. Domestic flights have resumed, while international flights are set to resume early on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has urged Aucklanders to support each other as floodwaters remain high. The Defence Force has flown Hipkins to the city. Meanwhile, mayor Wayne Brown is under fire for how long it took him to declare a state of emergency on Friday night.

Civil Defence evacuation centres





ADVERTISEMENT

Three refuge centres have been stood up to provide shelter for people evacuating from flooded homes. These are in Kelston, Albany and Manurewa.

West Auckland: St Leonards Road School, 15 Saint Leonards Road, Kelston

North Auckland: Massey University Albany Campus, Sir Neil Walters Lecture Theatre, Massey University East Precinct, Albany Expressway SH17

South Auckland: Mana Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Drive, Manurewa

8am: A home in Tauranga has collapsed in a landslide as a result of the wild weather.

Police said no one has been injured but neighbouring properties are threatened.

Tauranga landslide. (Source: SunLive).

Police have assisted with evacuations in the area.

"There is widespread flooding across the Bay of Plenty, and roads have been heavily affected by slips.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police are asking those in areas experiencing severe weather to stay put and not attempt to travel on the roads, many of which are currently undriveable.

"Anyone required to evacuate will be contacted directly by Civil Defence or emergency services staff."

7.20am: Severe thunderstorms are on the way for several parts of the country, according to MetService.

The thunderstorms are moving towards the east, and are expected to lie near Colville, Matarangi, Cape colville, Great Barrier Island, Manaia and Kennedy Bay.

MetService said heavy rain can also be expected along with the thunderstorms.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorm warning for Coromandel has been lifted — MetService (@MetService) January 28, 2023

Thunderstorm warnings for Auckland and Coromandel have now been lifted.

Thunderstorm warning for the Auckland area has now been cancelled. There is still lightning around, but rainfall rates have eased below warning criteria. — MetService (@MetService) January 28, 2023

7am: International arrivals have resumed at Auckland Airport this morning after a turbulent 48 hours.

The airport was left completely flooded on Friday and into Saturday, closing its doors until midday yesterday.

Photos from the airport on Friday evening showed the terminal full of water after Auckland was pummelled with torrential rain.

The airport said in a media update just before midnight Saturday that security and border processes would reopen from 3.30am.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first international flight was scheduled to depart at 6am.

Flooding is beginning to clear at Auckland Airport. (Source: Supplied)

12.17am: MetService is tracking "a number for intense thunderstorms to the east of Auckland".

"Wemay issue a red Thunderstorm Warning for localised areas if they are intense," the meteorological service said early this morning on Twitter.

!!Attention Auckland!!

Our team are tracking a number for intense thunderstorms to the east of Auckland. We may issue a red Thunderstorm Warning for localsed areas if they are intense.Keep up to date https://t.co/7k3nmeeZKF@AKL_Airport @AucklandCDEM @Kieran_McAnulty @AklCouncil pic.twitter.com/f8gvhMiJGz — MetService (@MetService) January 28, 2023

Background

ADVERTISEMENT

Aucklanders are experiencing a flood-damaged city after Tāmaki Makaurau saw unprecedented rainfall on Friday.

Thousands of emergency service calls have been made and the Prime Minister is urging people to support each other.

The North Shore Civil Defence Centre was relocated to Massey University's Albany Campus from its original location at North Shore Events Centre on Friday night.

"Those who are displaced or need assistance can access the centre via the main entrance at Gate 1," Auckland Emergency Management said in a statement

The New Zealand Defence Force remains on the ground in Auckland.

Civil Defence have announced payments for some Aucklanders affected by the damage.

If people had to leave their home, were staying away from home at the time of the emergency and can't return, can't go to work, or need help with food, bedding, or clothing, they may be eligible for the payment.