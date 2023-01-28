LIVE: PM, Wayne Brown meeting today amid catastrophic Auckland floods

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather devastates Auckland.

What you need to know:

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has urged Aucklanders to support each other as floodwaters remain high.

Chris Hipkins and Kieran McAnulty address media at the National Crisis Management Centre, Wellington. (Source: 1News)

Elton John's concert at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium was cancelled last night.

Flights at Auckland Airport have been delayed, cancelled or rescheduled and won't resume before noon today.

A local state of emergency has been declared for Auckland, and will remain in place for seven days.

A Civil Defence Centre is open at Saint Leonards Road School, in Kelston, to assist people displaced or in need of assistance.

Live updates

7.50am: Fire and Emergency NZ say they are working through the backlog of less urgent 111 calls from last night, contacting callers to see whether they still need assistance this morning.

"Rescue calls were prioritised overnight, with firefighters attending first to people who were trapped in their homes or vehicles by floodwater, slips, and fallen trees. We estimate over 2000 calls were received,

"This morning the communications centre team has been contacting the other callers and re prioritising those who still need help, while new 111 calls are still being received."

Fire and Emergency said people should avoid driving through floodwater because of risks they'll get trapped and need to be rescued.

An Urban Search and Rescue team has also been activated and will be carrying out "rapid damage assessments: of buildings that may have structural damage.

5.45am: Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is set meet Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today after yesterday's devastating floods.

In a statement from the mayor's office, Brown confirmed he would be attending briefings with Auckland Council teams managing the emergency response early this morning.

The mayor will also be visiting affected communities in coming days.

"I want to thank our emergency services and the team here for their hard work and dedication during very difficult circumstances," Brown said.

4.38am: Auckland Airport says travellers are beginning to head home as floodwaters recede.

More than 2000 travellers and airport staff had been cut off by flooded roads around the airport precinct, the airport said in a statement.

Flooding at Auckland Airport. (Source: Supplied)

"This is not the start any of us wanted for the long weekend in Auckland. We want to genuinely thank travellers for their patience overnight, as we contended with rising floodwaters, a runway closure and multiple flight delays, diversions and cancellations," said chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

"We’re also really grateful to the retailers that remained open tonight to support travellers and provide food and drink, as well as our team at the Strata lounge and other airport lounges who have worked through the night to care for travellers."

A number of passengers are still waiting outside at the international terminal. Auckland Airport said it would be working with borders agencies to help those travellers through formal border processing formalities before they could depart.

Flooding at Auckland Airport. (Source: Supplied)

"Due to the damage overnight and the need to check key terminal infrastructure, no domestic or international flights will be arriving or departing from Auckland Airport before noon Saturday, 28 January."

Background

Aucklanders are waking up to a flood-damaged city after Tāmaki Makaurau saw unprecedented rainfall yesterday.

Thousands of emergency service calls have been made and the Prime Minister is urging people to support each other.

The North Shore Civil Defence Centre was relocated to Massey University's Albany Campus from its original location at North Shore Events Centre last night.

"Those who are displaced or need assistance can access the centre via the main entrance at Gate 1," Auckland Emergency Management said in a statement

The New Zealand Defence Force remains on the ground in Auckland.

Civil Defence have announced payments for some Aucklanders affected by the damage.

If people had to leave their home, were staying away from home at the time of the emergency and can't return, can't go to work, or need help with food, bedding, or clothing, they may be eligible for the payment.