Israeli medics say gunman kills 5 near Jerusalem synagogue

Israel's national rescue service Mada says a gunman killed five people and wounded three others in a shooting near a synagogue on Friday night in east Jerusalem in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. The gunman was shot and reportedly killed.

The killings took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in the deadliest West Bank raid in years.

The wounded included a 70-year-old in critical condition, the medical service said.

Palestinians marched in anger Friday (local time) as they buried the last of 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire a day earlier, even as the likelihood of a major conflagration appeared to ebb following the deadliest Israeli raid in two decades.

Scuffles between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters erupted after the funeral for a 22-year-old Palestinian north of Jerusalem and elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, but calm prevailed in the contested capital and in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

No serious incidents were reported Friday, and parties to the conflict appeared not to be interested in further escalating the situation.

Thursday's raid in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp descended into a gunbattle that killed at least nine Palestinians, while clashes elsewhere left a 10th dead.

Gaza militants then fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes overnight - but the exchange was limited, following a familiar pattern that allows both sides to respond without leading to a major flare-up.