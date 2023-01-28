World

rnz.co.nz

Fiji's President suspends Police Commissioner

22 mins ago
Ousted Fijian police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Ousted Fijian police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The President of Fiji has suspended the country's chief of police and its head of prison services following advice from the Constitutional Offices Commission - COC.

The Fiji government has confirmed police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho and corrections services boss Frances Kean have been 'suspended effective immediately'.

The two will remain suspended pending an investigation by a special tribunal which is yet to be established.

President Wiliame Katonivere has appointed assistant police commissioner Juki Fong Chew as acting commissioner and Salote Panapasa as the acting head of prisons.

The decision to suspend both Qiliho and Kean was made at the COC meeting on Thursday which resulted in the former prime minister and now opposition leader Frank Bainimarama walking out of the meeting with his nominee in the commission.

The suspension comes just a month after Fiji's new coalition government - led by Sitiveni Rabuka - ousted the FijiFirst government from power.

rnz.co.nz

WorldPacific IslandsCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

LIVE: PM lands in Auckland, lifeguards rescue 79 trapped by waters

0:46

LIVE: PM lands in Auckland, lifeguards rescue 79 trapped by waters

10 mins ago

Ryan Fox voted player of the year by European Tour peers

Ryan Fox voted player of the year by European Tour peers

16 mins ago

No Civil Defence text for Auckland floods, mayor defends response

1:30

No Civil Defence text for Auckland floods, mayor defends response

19 mins ago

Photos: Scale of destruction in flood-hit Auckland

0:46

Photos: Scale of destruction in flood-hit Auckland

22 mins ago

Fiji's President suspends Police Commissioner

Fiji's President suspends Police Commissioner

31 mins ago

BREAKING

Aerial footage shows massive slips impacting Auckland homes

1:30

Aerial footage shows massive slips impacting Auckland homes
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue

Cops injured after bricks hurled at them in Australia Day riots

Man confesses on TV to California farm shootings that killed 7

5 US cops charged with murder after traffic stop confrontation