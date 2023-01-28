Emergency declared as Interislander loses power

The Interislander ferry has successfully anchored after losing power in Cook Strait.

Palmerston North City councillor Lorna Johnson was onboard and told RNZ an emergency had been declared.

Passengers were given lifejackets but nobody was panicking, she said.

Johnson was on the 2pm sailing from Picton. The ferry was near Sinclair Head and RNZ understood tugboats were on the way.

By 6pm, the ferry had successfully anchored, Johnson said.

Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder confirmed the ship had dropped its anchor south-west of Sinclair Head on Wellington's South Coast.

