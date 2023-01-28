Black Caps bounce back to beat India in 'massive' win

Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell strangled India with spin as New Zealand won their first T20 by 21 runs this morning.

Santner (2-11) and Bracewell (2-31) shared four wickets in eight overs to put the brakes on India's chase.

New Zealand posted a lofty 176-6 thanks to half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (59) and Devon Conway (52) and India was tied down to 155-9.

It was the fourth time New Zealand has defended a sub-200 total in T20s on Indian soil, the most by any visiting side.

"There was a lot of turn and it continued right through the second innings," Bracewell said. "We were able to get early wickets and capitalise on that start. It is massive to bounce back from the ODI series." India swept the ODIs 3-0.

Put in to bat, Finn Allen gave New Zealand a quick start with 35 off 23 balls. He struck four fours and two sixes, putting on 43 off 26 balls with Conway.

Washington Sundar (2-22) struck twice to remove Allen and Mark Chapman, the latter for a duck via a stunning return catch.

Conway, though, scored a half-century off 31 balls, including seven fours and a six to steer New Zealand to 100 in the 13th over.

Conway fell on 52 in the 18th over to Arshdeep Singh, but Mitchell pressed on.

His 26-ball half-century powered the total past 170. Mitchell hit three fours and five sixes as Singh gave away 27 runs in the final over.

In reply, India got off to a poor start due to the Kiwi spinners squeezing the scoreboard.

Bracewell bowled Ishan Kishan (4) and Santner got rid of the in-form Shubman Gill (7). Rahul Tripathi was caught behind for a duck and India was down to 15-3 in the fourth over.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 47 off 34 balls and added 68 runs for the fourth wicket with Hardik Pandya, 21.

But the duo were undone when the spinners returned.

Yadav holed out off Ish Sodhi, and Pandya fell to Bracewell. Santner had Deepak Hooda stumped on 10 and the India innings was in tatters at 111-6 in the 16th over.

Sundar's 50 included five fours and three sixes but his maiden T20 half-century off 25 balls could only reduce New Zealand’s winning margin.