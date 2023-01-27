World
Associated Press

Russian missile barrage kills 11 in Ukraine

33 mins ago
A woman stands on top of a crater next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv.

A woman stands on top of a crater next to a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian forces fired another rash of missiles and self-exploding drones in nearly a dozen provinces of Ukraine early Thursday (local time), causing the first attack-related death of the year in Kyiv and killing at least 11 people in all, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The attacks adhered to Russia's recent pattern of striking power plants and other critical infrastructure about every two weeks. However, the latest onslaught came after Germany and the United States upped the ante in Russia's 11-month war by promising Wednesday to send high-tech battle tanks to Ukraine and green-lighting other allies to do the same.

The spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, said that in addition to the dead the casualties included at least 11 people who were wounded .

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed during the attacks, the city’s first such death since New Year’s Eve. Two others were injured, he said. The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, said Ukrainian air defences shot down 15 cruise missiles heading to the area.

The regional prosecutor’s office in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia province said three people were killed and seven injured in a strike on an energy facility. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander of Ukraine's armed forces, said Thursday's volley involved a total of 55 missiles, of which 47 were intercepted.

Self-exploding drones swept in overnight before the missile strikes. As air raid sirens echoed across the country, civilians, some tugging pet dogs on leashes, poured into subway stations, underground parking lots and basements to seek shelter.

It was the first such barrage of Russian firepower across the country since January 14.

