Football
AAP

Phoenix lose midfielder Clayton Lewis to gnarly knee injury

2:58pm
Clayton Lewis.

Clayton Lewis. (Source: Photosport)

Wellington Phoenix boss Ufuk Talay believes the loss of midfielder Clayton Lewis to a long-term injury won't knock his side off course in their bid for an A-League Men finals finish.

Lewis, who has played in every Phoenix game this season, sustained a fractured patella in last week's win over the Central Coast Mariners.

The midfielder played on in the second half against the Mariners before being substituted.

The injury is likely to force the Kiwi international to miss the next two to three months, starting with Saturday's encounter with Perth Glory in Palmerston North.

"I'm disappointed for Clay," Talay said.

"I thought he was getting some good form and created that partnership with Alex (Rufer) in that midfield.

"I believe we've got the best (number) sixes in the competition to be honest.

"We've still got Nico (Pennington), Steven (Ugarkovic) can step in and do a job.

"In these circumstances where bad things happen opportunities arise for other players to step in."

Talay said despite Lewis's injury his side was still in the hunt for a central defender.

"We're still looking at the moment and we haven't come to a conclusion," he said.

"Hopefully we can get something across the line before the window is closed."

Wellington are undefeated in their last six games against Perth and a victory will strengthen their hopes of finishing in the top six.

Perth have struggled on their travels, picking up just one win from seven away trips.

"The aim was to make the top six and we take it game by game," Talay said.

"We are playing against a very good opponent who have picked up a lot of points at home.

"They are three points behind us and the competition is still very close.

"So for us our focus is to win the game against Perth and get the three points (and) we want to finish as high as we possibly can."

FootballPhoenix

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

LIVE: Auckland events impacted as heavy rain lashes North Island

LIVE: Auckland events impacted as heavy rain lashes North Island

4 mins ago

'Poo in the corner!' Guest appalled by state of Dunedin hostel

'Poo in the corner!' Guest appalled by state of Dunedin hostel

5 mins ago

Ukraine seeks Australian Open ban for Novak Djokovic's dad

Ukraine seeks Australian Open ban for Novak Djokovic's dad

15 mins ago

BREAKING

AT apologise for Elton John transport announcement

AT apologise for Elton John transport announcement

40 mins ago

Breakers coach praises NBL pride round after Taipans 'opt out'

Breakers coach praises NBL pride round after Taipans 'opt out'

3:29pm

Armed men carjack two vehicles on SH3 near Palmerston North

Armed men carjack two vehicles on SH3 near Palmerston North
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Phoenix seeking redemption against Canberra United

Phoenix duo cop one-match bans for red cards in dramatic win

Phoenix slam controversial call to sell hosting rights of final

'Shenix' hoping for record crowd at first game on home soil