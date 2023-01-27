World
Associated Press

Man confesses on TV to California farm shootings that killed 7

2:23pm
Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City.

A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday (local time) that he committed the fatal shootings.

Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV that he wasn't in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay on Monday (local time) and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth.

He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.

Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored, the station reported.

Eric Hove, one of Zhao's attorneys, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

He spoke in Mandarin with the television station reporter during a 15-minute interview at a county jail in Redwood City.

Zhao said he has been in the US for 11 years and has a green card.

He said he has a 40-year-old daughter in China and lived with his wife in Half Moon Bay.

Zhao told the station he bought the gun used in the killings in 2021 and didn't run into any obstacles when making the purchase. He was planning to turn himself in to authorities when he was spotted by deputies who arrested him Monday (local time).

California Terra Garden, formerly Mountain Mushroom Farm in California's Half Moon Bay.

The shootings occurred at California Terra Garden, previously known as Mountain Mushroom Farm, and nearby Concord Farms.

David Oates, a spokesman for California Terra Garden, confirmed Zhao lived on the farm along with his wife and said the farm has "no knowledge of any complaints by anyone on allegations of bullying".

On Wednesday (local time), the San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe charged Zhao with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The charges against Zhao include additional allegations that could result in the death penalty or life in prison without parole, though Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a moratorium on executions.

Among those allegations are that Zhao used a gun, caused great bodily injury and killed multiple people.

The state's labour department is looking into possible labour, workplace safety and health violations at the farms where the shootings happened, a spokeswoman for the Department of Industrial Relations said Thursday.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

