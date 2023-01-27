LIVE: Auckland events impacted as heavy rain lashes North Island

Join 1News for live updates as wild weather sweeps across the North Island today.

What you need to know:

MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings across Te Ika-a-Māui

Auckland Transport warn the Harbour Bridge could be forced to close by high winds this afternoon

Eleven Auckland beaches are under black alerts as heavy rain causes overflows on the sewage system

Live updates

4.35pm: Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads as wild weather continues to batter Auckland.

"This means being patient, delaying non-essential travel, increasing following distance and being aware of fellow drivers," police said.

It comes as the north and north-west areas of Auckland "have been particularly hit by the weather".

"There are slips on both Dome Valley Rd and Kaipara Flats Rd, forcing road closures and traffic diversions in those areas."

There is also "significant flooding" impacting several areas across the city, including parts of Taupaki, Albany, New Lynn, Henderson, and Kumeū.

"Drivers are asked to take care when travelling through water-logged roads."

Members of the public have also been advised not to travel to West Coast beaches due to the sea conditions.

"Those travelling out of Auckland for the long weekend may experience long traffic delays and potential diversions due to road closures.

"Keep level headed, allow for extra time, and most of all, stay safe."

4.28pm: Here's a stunning view of Auckland's iconic Sky Tower this morning, courtesy of NIWA.

A most lovely view from Auckland's Sky Tower this morning! pic.twitter.com/cpLTeevRRv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 26, 2023

4.15pm: An image supplied to 1News shows flooding in the West Auckland suburb of Rānui.

Flooding in Rānui. (Source: Supplied)

4.03pm: NIWA has some "eye-opening stats" after being asked by Kiwis if it's New Zealand's "worst summer ever".

"Whangārei has recorded 24 days of rain this summer, which makes it the most persistently rainy summer (so far) in over three decades," NIWA said on Twitter.

"Auckland has *already* received a summer’s worth of rain (recording 237 mm), with over a month left to go."

Invercargill has seen its driest start to summer on record since 1900 after recording just 49mm of rain so far.

We keep getting asked if this is Aotearoa/New Zealand's "worst summer ever", from a climate perspective, of course.



There's no easy way of answering that question, but we've scoured the record books & are pleased to bring you these eye-opening stats...



🧵 a tale of two islands pic.twitter.com/kfqUScjQJb — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 27, 2023

3.52pm: A strong and humid northeast flow is expected to hit the North Island thanks to a sub-tropical low lying to the northwest of the country.

Heavy rain is likely to batter parts of the country today and/or tomorrow, along with strong to gale northeasterly winds, according to MetService.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty from Whakatane eastwards, and Gisborne north of Ruatoria tomorrow from 3am to 9pm.

Meanwhile, Tongariro National Park may see periods of heavy rain – with amounts potentially approaching warning criteria – from this afternoon to 6pm tomorrow.

Wairarapa, including the Tararua District, could be in for periods of heavy rain from 6pm this afternoon to 9pm tomorrow evening. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the eastern hills and Tararua Range.

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland from this afternoon until 9pm tomorrow, with northeast winds potentially reaching severe gales in exposed places.

3.44pm: A line of severe thunderstorms have been detected from Port Albert to Kaukapakapa to Manukau Heads, MetService says.

The thunderstorms are moving towards the east-southeast, where it's expected to lie from Port Albert to Dairy Flat to Manukau Heads at 3.52pm, and from Tauhoa to Dairy Flat to Auckland Airport at 4.22pm.

The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain.

3.37pm: Auckland Transport has advised people going to the Elton John concert tonight and tomorrow to be aware of the limited transport options available, adding that there may be delays following the performances.

"Our team have worked to secure as many event buses from as far as Kaitaia and Bay of Plenty, to get you from the city to Mt Smart, but these are still limited," AT said on Twitter.

"There may be some delay leaving concert once it has ended. Trains aren't available due to KiwiRail and City Rail Link works. Ride-sharing in? Use the taxi drop off area or walk if you’re close by."

There may be some delay leaving concert once it has ended. Trains aren't available due to KiwiRail and City Rail Link works. Ride-sharing in? Use the taxi drop off area or walk if you’re close by. Head to our website for more information https://t.co/vsov2wRsKC — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 27, 2023

3.27pm: A crash which left two lanes on SH16 eastbound's Great North Rd off-ramp closed has been cleared and the lanes have now reopened.

UPDATE 15:21PM

This crash has cleared and lanes are OPEN. ^CO https://t.co/2pg5b9MEMg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

3.25pm: Around one dozen houses around Auckland have flooded as of this afternoon with Kumeū the hardest-hit, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1News.

Around a dozen phone calls have been made to Fire and Emergency services about the flooding in the Kumeū area.

3.20pm: Auckland Transport has apologised after a Facebook post last night suggested revellers heading to the Elton John concert tonight and tomorrow should drive in following the partial closure of the rail network.

"We want to reassure Aucklanders there is a full transport plan in place, which provides for a range of options. Via the promoted we have reinforced these options to all ticketholders," Auckland Transport interim chief executive Mark Lambert said in a statement.

"We apologise for the confusion this has caused. We have since updated the post.

"Given the partial closure of the rail network by KiwiRail tonight and full closure on Saturday night, the plan is similar to that used for the Billy Joel concerts at Eden Park, with greater capacity on bus special event services and extra options for parking."

The full story can be found here: AT apologise for Elton John transport announcement

3.15pm: Meanwhile, an earlier crash on SH20 southbound just after the Lambie Dr off-ramp has been cleared.

UPDATE 2:50PM

This crash is clear of lanes. ^CO https://t.co/yAc1cXEIhq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

3.12pm: A truck breakdown on SH1 southbound is blocking the middle lane by the Great South Rd off-ramp. Motorists have been advised to pass on either side with extra care and to expect delays.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 3:00PM

A truck breakdown on #SH1 southbound is blocking the middle lane by Great South Rd off-ramp. Pass on either side with extra care and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/tPuq8iyj9R — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

3.07pm: People looking forward to a fun weekend of music and films in the park will have to find other plans.

Opera in the Park has been rescheduled, and will now take place on Saturday, March 4 at St Heliers' Glover Park from 6-8pm.

Meanwhile, a decision is pending on whether Music in Parks: Pukekohe, scheduled for January 29, will go ahead.

Movies in Parks: Randwick Park, Manurewa – which was scheduled to screen Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank tonight – has been cancelled.

A decision on whether Movies in Parks: Fergusson Domain, Onehunga will go ahead will be made closer to the time. Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently scheduled to be screened tomorrow.

2.51pm: A slip south of Northland's Brynderwyn Hills has blocked two lanes near the SH1 / SH12 intersection.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN - 2:30PM

Due to a slip near #SH1/#SH12 intersection, south of the Brynderwyn Hills, lanes are blocked. Take extra care through the area and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/t0xLOyKUym — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

2.38pm: A crash on the SH20 southbound is blocking the right lane just after the Lambie Dr off-ramp.

Take care out on the roads. Delays are expected.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 2:10PM

A crash on #SH20 southbound is blocking the right lane just after Lambie Dr off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^CO pic.twitter.com/VbMWp4MxTg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 27, 2023

2.10pm: Just a bit of rain about in the latest radar image...

Rain radar at 2.10pm. (Source: MetService)

1.55pm: An Aucklander who braved the weather for a spot of windsurfing in Mission Bay earlier told 1News "you're wet out there anyway so it doesn't really matter" - but "it's a storm for sure".

Shortly after, as the weather picked up, his brother got dumped on the windsurf board's sail and tore it.

"I was going OK until the sail broke," he said.

1.40pm: The rain is currently bucketing down outside the TVNZ Auckland CBD newsroom.

The sky has gone very dark and water is starting to pool on the roads.

Heavy rain in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

1.35pm: One unfortunate family in Auckland's Whangaparāoa have the wild weather coming a little to close for comfort as the rain comes in through the roof.

Rain coming through roof of Whangaparāoa property. (Source: Supplied)

They told 1News they "battened down the hatches" as much as possible, but a hardy roofer is now on the way to save the day.

1.30pm: A number of Aucklanders will be on edge about their anniversary weekend plans.

A reminder that Elton John is set to perform in the City of Sails tonight.

And SH25A in Coromandel is closed due to a slip until further notice, Waka Kotahi said earlier.

If you're planning a journey to the Coromandel this long weekend, please be aware #SH25A Kopu-Hikuai is CLOSED until further notice. ^TP https://t.co/8MgOByL0ih — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 26, 2023

1.20pm: Ports of Auckland have confirmed that ferry services were impacted this morning.

It’s a wild weather day in Tāmaki Makaurau. For safety reasons the Noordam cruise ship had to start propulsion at 11am today. We alerted AT and the ferrying companies immediately but it did impact ferry services. This is now resolved. Thanks for your patience. Stay safe. — Ports of Auckland (@AKLPort) January 26, 2023

Earlier, Auckland Transport tweeted that a number of Pine Harbour ferries were cancelled due to the conditions.

1.10pm: The weather is caused by a "moisture plume" in the atmosphere, NIWA explained yesterday.

"If you were planning to get away on Friday it might be worth delaying," MetService tweeted.

Read the full story here: 'Moisture plume' to drench Auckland on anniversary weekend

12.30pm: The upper North Island may experience surface flooding and slips due to heavy rain today, warns MetService.

Read the full story here: Severe thunderstorm watches for Auckland, Northland

Background

MetService has issued a number of severe weather watches and warnings for parts of the North Island, some upgraded since yesterday.

Northland and Auckland have been issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 9am to 7pm today.

"Some of these thunderstorms may be severe, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h," MetService said.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for Northland from 9am to 5pm today, Auckland from 9am to 10pm today, the Coromandel Peninsula from 9am today to midday tomorrow, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne from 10am today to 7pm tomorrow and Mount Taranaki from 1pm today to 10am tomorrow.

Got any good photos or videos of the wild weather? Send them in to news@tvnz.co.nz