Flood warning for upper North Island amid downpour

6:46am
The upper North Island may experience surface flooding and slips due to heavy rain today, warns MetService.

The meteorological service has issued a number of severe watches and warnings for parts of the North Island, some upgraded since yesterday.

Northland has been issued a severe thunderstorm watch from midnight Thursday to 3pm Friday.

"Some of these thunderstorms may be severe, producing localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h," says MetService.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne.

Northland is expected to get 100 to 130mm of rain between 8pm Thursday and 4pm Friday, whereas Auckland will have between 70 and 100mm of rain from 6am to 10pm Friday.

Coromandel and Bay of Plenty have warnings in place from Friday morning until 12pm Saturday in Coromandel and 6pm Saturday in Bay of Plenty - with MetService expecting around 60 to 90mm of rain for both areas and more in the ranges.

Mount Taranaki has been issued a heavy rain watch from 2pm Friday to 10am Saturday, and Auckland also has a strong wind watch, which "may approach severe gale in exposed place" until 8pm Friday.

Waka Kotahi warned Thursday that traffic on Auckland's Harbour Bridge may be affected by the strong winds, with a "red alert" possible as it picks up - although this has not yet happened.

