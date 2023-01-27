World
AAP

Cops injured after bricks hurled at them in Australia Day riots

3:14pm
File picture of an Australian police car.

File picture of an Australian police car. (Source: istock.com)

Several people have been arrested in Perth following mass Australia Day brawls that left two police officers seriously injured.

Police are investigating multiple riots which broke out across the city, including one incident in East Perth that involved bricks and broken pavers being hurled at officers as they responded to a dispute.

One police officer sustained a shoulder injury and another received a head injury while attending an incident close to McIver train station early on Friday morning.

Police were called to nearby Moore Street about 1.20am following reports of a large group fighting.

As officers began dispersing the crowd, bricks and broken pavers were thrown before police made several arrests.

Two officers were transported to a nearby hospital, where they underwent medical treatment.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing.

It comes after a separate brawl at the central Perth train station on Thursday night following Australia Day celebrations.

When police attempted to break up a group of about 150 people, several people threw rocks and bottles in the direction of officers but no injuries were reported.

A police spokeswoman said multiple people were arrested and investigations into the incident were also ongoing.

