Comedian Dai Henwood reveals he has stage four bowel cancer

New Zealand comedian Dai Henwood has revealed that he has stage four bowel cancer.

On a Twitter post, Henwood said he was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer which has spread to his liver and lungs.

Since then, he had had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, but he was currently on a treatment break and "getting stuck into some awesome work opportunities", he said.

Kia Ora, bit of a heavy post but something I need to share. Almost three years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer. Tonight at 7pm during The Project on Three I share my story with a good friend @JaquieBrown pic.twitter.com/3ykQ7902yg — Dai Henwood (@daihenwood) January 27, 2023

"Right now, I thought it was time to be public with my diagnosis," Henwood said.

"I'm an authentic person, and it was such a huge part of my life that I was hiding."

Henwood said comedian Jackie Brown was due to interview him about his diagnosis on TV3's The Project on Friday night and the full interview would later be available on YouTube.

"If it helps just one person, then that's awesome," Henwood said.

rnz.co.nz