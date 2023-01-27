Canada says it is also sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Canada's Defence Minister announced today that the country will send four of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The announcement comes one day after the United States and Germany both announced they are sending battle tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break battlefield stalemates as Russia's invasion enters its 12th month.

Ukraine has been asking Western allies for weeks to send battle tanks as its forces struggle to make gains against Russia.

The US will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, senior administration officials said, reversing months of persistent arguments by the Biden administration that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.

The US decision follows Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks.

Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the US put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia's wrath without the US similarly committing its own tanks.

Germany said it would initially provide Ukraine with one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, or 14 vehicles.

The goal is for Germany and its allies to provide Ukraine with 88 of the German-made Leopards, which comprise two battalions.