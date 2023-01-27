Basketball
Breakers coach praises NBL pride round after Taipans 'opt out'

39 mins ago
Mody Maor

Mody Maor (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand Breakers coach Mody Maor says recent controversy surrounding the NBL's inaugural pride round will help improve growth and change in the sport and beyond.

Maor was questioned after his side's victory over Brisbane on Thursday about the decision by Cairns to pull out of plans to wear themed uniforms for the occasion.

Cairns released a statement before their Wednesday night fixture against South East Melbourne Phoenix, declaring they would "opt out" of the uniform initiative.

Several Taipans players reportedly cited religious beliefs in their concerns about wearing a rainbow logo on their jerseys, and the club received heavy public criticism.

A statement from the club on Wednesday said those reports had led to "abuse and harmful commentary", with none of their players donning the kit as a "protection of our brothers that are being set up to be vilified and no longer feel as though they have a safe space in our sport".

Maor said he is proud to be part of an organisation willing to put a subject such as this at the front, and believes it will spark improved discussion as a whole.

"I don't think that the fact that there is a discussion that comes from it is a problem. I actually think it's the whole goal," he said.

"It's OK that this is a controversial topic, and it's OK that there needs to be a discussion about it. This is where growth and change come from.

"And I'm proud of the NBL for being one of the vehicles to facilitate this change and growth in our society."

