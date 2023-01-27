5 US cops charged with murder after traffic stop confrontation

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged Thursday (local time) with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office online records show that Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith, who are all Black, were in custody. All five are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Court records don't list attorneys for Smith, Bean or Haley. Martin's lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mills' lawyer, Blake Ballin, said they planned to discuss the charges at a news conference later Thursday.

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells, told The Associated Press by phone that he and his wife RowVaughn Wells, who is Nichols' mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are "fine with it". They had pushed for first-degree murder charges.

"There’s other charges, so I'm all right with that," he said.

He said he was "ecstatic" that authorities have moved quickly in the case.

The Reverend Al Sharpton, who founded and runs the National Action Network and will deliver the eulogy at Nichols' funeral service next week, called the charges "a necessary step in delivering justice" for Nichols.

"There is no point to putting a body camera on a cop if you aren't going to hold them accountable when the footage shows them relentlessly beating a man to death," Sharpton said. "Firings are not enough. Indictments and arrests are not convictions. As we've done in the past...we will stand by this family until justice is done."

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he would provide an update on the state's investigation Thursday afternoon.

Nichols' family and their attorneys have seen police video of the arrest, but the video hasn't been released to the public, though authorities said they'd release it this week or next.

The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Nichols "heinous, reckless and inhumane" and urged residents of the predominantly Black city to protest peacefully when video is released.

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Memphis Police Director Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis said in a video statement released late Wednesday on social media.

Davis said the five officers found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols," were fired last week, but other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. In addition, she said "a complete and independent review" will be conducted of the department’s specialised units, without providing further details.

As state and federal investigations continue, Davis promised the police department's "full and complete cooperation" to determine what contributed to Nichols' January 10 death.

Mulroy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that local and state investigators want to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing the video. The timetable has rankled some activists who expected the video to be released after Nichols' family and the family's lawyers viewed it Monday.

One of the family's attorneys, Ben Crump, said the video showed showed Nichols - a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father - was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over for a traffic stop near his home.

He was returning home from a suburban park where he had taken photos of the sunset. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a "savage" encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Relatives have accused the police of causing Nichols to have a heart attack and kidney failure. Authorities have only said Nichols experienced a medical emergency.