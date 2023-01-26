US and Germany to send Abrams, Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The US will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, senior administration officials announced this morning, shortly after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.

Germany agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the US put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia's wrath without the US similarly committing its own tanks.

Since then, both sides had participated in "good diplomatic conversations" that had made the difference and were part of the "extraordinary shift in Germany's security policy" over providing weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded 11 months ago, said a senior administration official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity to describe the new tank package in advance of the announcement.

The US$400 million (NZ$619 million) package announced Wednesday also includes eight M88 recovery vehicles - tank-like tracked vehicles that can tow the Abrams if it gets stuck.

Altogether, France, the UK, the US, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden will send hundreds of tanks and heavy armoured vehicles to fortify Ukraine as it enters a new phase of the war and attempts to break through entrenched Russian lines.

A German Leopard 2A6 tank. (Source: Associated Press)

But there were few answers about what US tanks would be sent - whether they would be pulled from the existing stockpile of more than 4,000 Abrams and retrofitted, or whether the US would use the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to buy new systems to possibly backfill allies who send their own or buy new systems outright for Ukraine.

Either way, using the assistance initiative funding route means that while Abrams have now been promised to Ukraine, it will likely be many months before the tanks are actually on the battlefield, and not in time for Russia's anticipated spring offensive.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev called Berlin's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine "extremely dangerous".

Nechayev said in an online statement that the move "shifts the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about their reluctance to get involved in it".

Until now, the US has resisted providing its own M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, citing extensive and complex maintenance and logistical challenges with the high-tech vehicles.

Washington believes it would be more productive to send German Leopards since many allies have them and Ukrainian troops would need less training than on the more difficult Abrams.

A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks. (Source: Associated Press)

For the Abrams to be effective in Ukraine, its forces will require extensive training on combined arms manoeuvre - how the tanks operate together on the battlefield, and on how to maintain and support the complex, 70-tonme weapon.

The Abrams tanks use a turbine jet engine to propel themselves that burns through at least two gallons a mile regardless of whether they are moving or idling, which means that a network of fuel trucks is needed to keep the line moving.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed satisfaction at the news of Germany's acquiescence. Several European countries have equipped their armies with Leopard 2 tanks, and Germany's announcement means they can give some of their stocks to Ukraine.

While Ukraine's supporters previously have supplied tanks, they were Soviet models in the stockpiles of countries that once were in Moscow's sphere of influence but are now aligned with the West. Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials insisted their forces need more modern Western-designed tanks to defeat Russia.

Ekkehard Brose, head of the German military’s Federal Academy for Security Policy, said tying the United States into the decision was crucial, to avoid Europe facing a nuclear-armed Russia alone.

But he also noted the deeper historic significance of the decision.

"German-made tanks will face off against Russian tanks in Ukraine once more," he said, adding that this was "not an easy thought" for Germany, which takes its responsibility for the horrors of World War II seriously.

"And yet it is the right decision," Brose said, arguing that it was up to Western democracies to help Ukraine stop Russia’s military campaign.